For 50 years, President Joe Biden has made a career out of talking about how much he supports the “working” men and women of America.
This is why I am puzzled by the move on his first day in office to cancel a project that clearly would have helped thousands of “working” men and women -- the $8 billion Keystone XL Pipeline.
"Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my administration’s economic and climate imperatives," states the executive order Biden signed Wednesday.
Ugh.
In various stages of development for more than a decade, the Keystone XL Pipeline had been expected to ship Canadian tar sands oil extracted in the province of Alberta on a southeasterly route toward the Gulf Coast for refining. After crossing into Montana from Canada, the pipeline would have entered South Dakota and stretched 316 miles through the state before crossing into Nebraska.
Developer TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada, claimed the endeavor would create 3,500 jobs in South Dakota. Furthermore, U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, all R-S.D., said the pipeline would generate property taxes to be “reinvested in our schools, rural communities, and local infrastructure."
Liberal critics of my thesis would likely say, “Of course Republicans and corporations are going to say that.”
So, what does the president of North America’s Building Trades Unions, “an alliance of 14 national and international unions in the building and construction industry that collectively represent over 3 million skilled craft professionals,” say about the Biden move?
“Environmental ideologues have now prevailed, and over a thousand union men and women have been terminated from employment on the project,” union President Sean McGarvey stated.
“On a historic day that is filled with hope and optimism for so many Americans and people around the world, tens of thousands of workers are left to wonder what the future holds for them. In the midst of a pandemic that has claimed 400 thousand American lives and has wreaked havoc on the economic security and standard of living of tens of millions more, we must all stand in their shoes and acknowledge the uncertainty and anxiety this government action has caused,” McGarvey added.
Ouch.
Biden highlights his plan to spend “more than $5 trillion” on clean energy initiatives, such as windmills, solar panels, hydropower and ethanol. He says this is necessary because of a “climate emergency.”
I have no doubt that climate change is real and is a problem that must be addressed. If Biden had made it clear upon entering office that he will not allow any ADDITIONAL oil or natural gas pipelines to cross international borders, I would have been fine with that.
However, when a company has already invested hundreds of millions of dollars in a project and spent more than 10 years developing it -- AND this is a time when many Americans are already in economic trouble because of issues associated with COVID-19 -- I consider this an ill-advised and short-sighted move from our new president.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.