Believe it or not, Feb. 11 was only 9 months ago.
I say “only” because in this year of the global COVID-19 pandemic and intense social unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd while in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department, not to mention a presidential race, Feb. 11 probably seems more like 9 years ago to some.
On Feb. 11, I was still working at The Telegraph in Nashua, New Hampshire. As anyone who follows national politics should know, New Hampshire is widely known for its First-In-The-Nation presidential primary. And after several months of covering the numerous Democratic presidential hopefuls who had set up shop in New Hampshire to campaign, Feb. 11 was finally the day voters would make their voices heard.
By this point in the campaign, of course, some of the Democratic contenders had already withdrawn from the race. Most notably among these among these was one U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, who had quit in late 2019. Despite plenty of early momentum, Harris eventually got lost in the pack amid the crowded field.
By the evening of Feb. 11, we pretty much knew one of three people would win the New Hampshire primary:
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont;
Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; or
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts.
Not on our list of potential New Hampshire primary winners that night was former Vice President Joe Biden. By this time, Biden had already made multiple gaffes along the campaign trail, including one in which he actually said something to the effect of being glad to be in “Vermont” … while he of course was in NEW HAMPSHIRE for its presidential primary.
Beyond a few public gaffes, Biden’s main problems in the 2020 Democratic primary were four-fold:
Too male
Too white
Too old
Too moderate.
While the first three items should need no explanation, the idea that Biden had been considered too moderate now seems unimaginable after months of being called a “socialist” by many who support President Donald Trump.
All I can tell you is that Sanders, who proudly calls himself a “democratic socialist,” got into numerous arguments with Biden during debates about Sanders’ so-called “Medicare-For-All” plan. Biden warned Democratic voters that Sanders’ idea was unrealistic and could never possibly pass in Congress. Biden told voters Sanders wanted to spend up to $40 trillion on the socialized medicine strategy.
“That’s doubling the entire federal budget,” Biden said during one debate.
This was clearly something the progressive Democrats of New Hampshire did not want to hear -- and we knew this.
The evening of Feb. 11, amid icy conditions, I drove to the location at which Sanders was scheduled to speak, win or lose. Packed in alongside numerous other state and national media members in what became a sweltering gymnasium (before anyone thought anything of COVID-19), we stood there for nearly four hours, watching cable news as the returns were slowly tabulated.
Finally, Sanders emerged victorious. The Democrats of New Hampshire had, for the second consecutive presidential election cycle, crowned the self-proclaimed socialist from their neighboring state as champion.
Sanders pulled in more than 76,000 votes, which allowed him to beat second-place Buttigieg by about 4,000 tallies.
The real surprise for us that particular night was the dismal showing by Warren in her neighboring state. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, actually finished third in the New Hampshire primary by gathering nearly 59,000 votes. Warren finished with less than half that for a fourth-place finish at just over 27,000 votes.
Do you notice that I have yet to mention Joe Biden’s place in the New Hampshire primary?
That’s right. The man elected president last week finished a distant fifth in the New Hampshire Democratic primary with fewer than 25,000 votes.
If you would have told me 9 months ago this week that Joe Biden was going to be elected president, I would have just laughed at you. I didn’t see any way he could even get the nomination at that point.
Somehow, everything changed in less than three weeks. Bolstered by an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-South Carolina, Biden overwhelmingly won that state’s Democratic primary on Feb. 29. Just a couple of days after that, both Buttigieg and Klobuchar quit the race … and threw their full support behind Biden.
Now, Biden has been elected the nation’s 46th president.
What will the man, who will turn 78 later this month, do in office: Who knows?
I will never forget the time while I was covering a February Biden campaign event, two young men stood up and interrupted the candidate.
“You sold out. You sold out,” they chanted toward Biden.
My point is, do not expect Biden to have a great relationship with the progressive members of his own party now that it seems the two camps have defeated their common enemy -- that of course being President Donald Trump.
Also, because of their distaste for Trump, plenty of so-called "Soft Republicans" in the chic suburbs of Philadelphia, Columbus, Detroit, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix and such voted for Biden.
In my opinion, if you think these well-to-do folks are going to get on board with the socialist agendas presented by Bernie Sanders, AOC and "The Squad," you are living in a dream world.
