I’m guessing that you and I have something in common: Bad habits we’d like to get rid of. Things we eat, drink, do or say that once we’ve done them, make us feel bad about it. Worse, we keep doing them over and over again. It might be one too many trips to the local coffee shop, the fridge, or even something more serious.
I don’t know how many times I’ve made New Year’s resolutions that included phrases like, “exercise more” or “eat healthier” or better yet, ‘this is the year I’m really going to do it!”
But what does science say about taking our resolve and turning it into actual changes in behavior? The answer comes from the most unusual of places-Vietnam.
During the Vietnam War, scientists discovered that 15-20 percent of U.S. servicemen were actively addicted to heroin. I was just a few years old at the time, but I can imagine the American public being horrified at such a disturbing number. It was heroin. At the time, heroin was thought to be so addicting that once it had you in its grasp there was no way out.
It was so bad that President Nixon created a new office-The Special Action Office of Drug Abuse that was dedicated to fighting drug use. They installed all kinds of prevention and rehabilitation programs to help, but also added an additional component. They wanted to find out what happened to these soldiers once they came home. They could not come home until they had dried out. Then a tracking system was set up to monitor the soldiers and collect data at regular intervals once they made it home.
Something surprising happened, according to the research done by Lee Robins, a well-respected psychiatric researcher who helped complete the study. The number of soldiers who returned to their heroin habit after coming home was surprisingly low. According to the data, 95 percent of the soldiers who were addicted to heroin in Vietnam did not become re-addicted once they returned home.
What happened? Remember that the heroin these soldiers were addicted to was one of the most powerful, pure narcotics in the world. One theory is that while the soldiers had been treated for their physical addiction in Vietnam, they returned to a radically different place from the environment where the addiction took hold. David Neal, a well-known psychologist, says that once a behavior has been repeated a lot, especially in the same setting, we outsource the control of the behavior to the environment. And there are many things we do every day that work like that. We’ve repeated them so much, in the same environment or setting, that we almost do them automatically. Neal says that our environment unconsciously directs our behavior-even behaviors or habits that we don’t want. In his example, we always stop to smoke at the entrance to work when we don’t want to. We sit on the couch and eat ice cream when we don’t need to even with our resolutions firmly in place.
Which brings me back to the subject of breaking bad habits. To battle bad behaviors, we need to disrupt the environment in some way. Take ourselves off of autopilot. Go in a different entrance to work, eat ice cream with your non-dominant hand. Any slight change in the environment or setting or learned body sequence, can give us a window of opportunity, allow our conscious mind to come back online and reassert control.
So, I plan to shake things up a bit. Get up, get dressed and out the door to run right away rather than sit down just to “wake up for a few minutes.” I also plan not to eat dinner and then resign myself to the couch for the remainder of the evening because if I do that long enough, the refrigerator or pantry starts calling. My goal is to have control and not let some set of autopilot driven behaviors dictate what I do. I’ll keep you posted on how well I do.
I’d love to hear your comments or questions about this or just any comments or questions in general. Send me an email at jeffrey.hartley@capjournal.com.
Thanks to Alix Spiegel and The Happiness Lab for information used to write this article.
