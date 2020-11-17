It might seem self-serving to offer a pitch for why church is so cool, given I’m a pastor and all. Maybe it is, but I’m going to offer one anyway. Here’s why I know church still matters in an era when a million other activities might otherwise occupy our time.
Because church friends are the ones who show up when life gets tough. And the only way to make friends, as you know, is to be a friend. To put yourself out there, extend a little vulnerability, and do the steady work of building relationships. These relationships grounded in mutuality are at the core of a church’s identity, and they sustain community in the name of Christ.
If you already have an awesome cohort of friends who’ll go out of their way to show kindness, I love that. I also know plenty of folks could benefit from this type of beloved community right about now. Our Pierre/Fort Pierre area offers several wonderful churches that would gladly introduce you to others also looking for meaningful connection.
Not yet convinced by my pastoral appeal for why church matters? How about a personal story: COVID-19 reached its way inside my family’s home in late October. It first knocked my rancher husband off his feet. My kids experienced a few strange symptoms, and I was the last to feel its full effect. So you can imagine I was already exhausted from caring for my family and homeschooling the kids as I faced my own recovery. If I’m honest, I wasn’t fully aware of my own fatigue until the first church friend showed up with pot roast, mashed potatoes, and apple crisp. As I started to express gratitude for the meal, tears suddenly welled up from deep within my weary soul. And all I could muster was, “Thank you, I’m SO tired.”
Over the course of two weeks, we received the gift of food from several church friends in a beautiful and unprompted flow that nourished our family every single day I felt ill. Truly, it was like the miracle of loaves and fish multiplying in my own kitchen.
So you see, it’s not only my call as pastor that draws me to spiritual community, it’s these moments when the work of relationship becomes pure gift. Relationships that transform the “can I do anything for you?” question into the “I’m showing up tomorrow evening with a meal” statement. One friend dug into her freezer, threw a bunch of food into a garbage bag, and dropped it off the same day she learned of our illness. When I thanked her, she acknowledged the “total freedom” in our relationship that compelled her to give what she had at the moment, trusting it would be enough. It was more than enough, it was perfect. This is exactly what I pray church will be for every single person in need of kindness, support, and mutual relationship: more than enough.
I’ve shed many tears thinking about this deep and abiding love that compelled so many faithful friends to simply show up with food in hand, a quick smile to share with a hurting family. The meals were fantastic, even if it was terrible timing to lose my sense of taste and smell. The gift that catches my heart most, however, is the safe space I was allowed to express vulnerability. Yes, even as their pastor. Yes, even as the kind of person who prides myself on being energetic. In my moment of exhaustion, church showed up on my doorstep and filled my family with enough spirit to persevere through Covid-19. That is why church matters, maybe more than ever!
My church friends didn’t need to know who I voted for, where I obtain my news, or how I practice my mask-wearing to decide that showing up for one another matters most. This type of community is harder than ever to find in a deeply polarized world, so it bears repeating: Don’t let the gift of connection pass you by.
Any one of our wonderful churches in Pierre/Fort Pierre are delighted to provide you a place of spiritual belonging. A place where you too can invest in relationships and be seen in your moment of need, no matter what.
We have more online opportunities to connect than ever before: send the email, comment on a Facebook post, make a phone call, write a card, show up to service. Whatever your first bold step may be, I pray meaningful community awaits you. This is church at our best: showing up for one another in the deep and abiding love of Christ.
