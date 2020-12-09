In the eleven months I’ve been the publisher of the Capital Journal, I’ve grown very fond of the Pierre/Fort Pierre community. It’s a beautiful part of the country and the sunsets are some of the most beautiful I’ve seen and that’s comparing them to the many Gulf of Mexico sunsets I’ve witnessed growing up on the Florida Panhandle. But the best part of this community is the way the people that live here look out for one another and help when needed.
For this reason, the Capital Journal is accepting nominations for our very first “Citizen of the Year” award. We want to recognize someone in our community who has gone above and beyond by doing what’s more than expected of them and who deserves to be recognized. Our first annual “Citizen of the Year” will be announced in this year’s annual Progress edition which is themed “Welcome to the Neighborhood” that is set to publish on Saturday, February 27th.
The theme of this year’s progress edition is in lockstep with the launch of this award as “Welcome to the Neighborhood” will highlight the many ways that individuals, businesses and other organizations give back to the community they serve. What an appropriate place to announce the Citizen of the Year.
We need your help to make sure all great candidates are considered. If you know someone who deserves some special recognition, send us a letter telling about that person and why they deserve to win this award. It’s easy. Just tell us about the person you would like to nominate and don’t forget to include your name and phone number in case we need more information. Nominations can be sent by email to citizenoftheyear@capjournal.com or mailed or dropped off your nomination to the Capital Journal, 333 W Dakota Avenue, Pierre, SD, 57501.
Thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.