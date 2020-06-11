There is a political maxim that says you should never let a crisis go to waste. Right on cue, some lawmakers want to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic to force taxpayers to fund bailouts for years of irresponsible state spending.
Our own Senators Mike Rounds and John Thune can protect the interests of South Dakota taxpayers by voting against this reckless spending, and we implore them to do so.
The pandemic has presented our nation with unprecedented economic obstacles. With many businesses shut down and millions of people out of work, more money is being spent on safety net programs, in addition to the increase in spending on pandemic response.
All the while, shutdown measures have caused state and local revenue to fall. South Dakota has fared better than other states, leading the way on ensuring less economic damage than most during this pandemic by allowing businesses to innovate and serve their communities during this time of great uncertainty.
Our state can lead by example once more.
There is no doubt that Americans are struggling. But federal lawmakers legislating by crisis is not the path toward economic recovery.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called on Congress to “think big” and support a $3 trillion bill that includes nearly $1 trillion to bail out state governments. The only thing big about this bailout package is its price tag. The federal government has already provided about $1.8 trillion in assistance to state governments intended to support individuals and businesses directly affected by COVID-19. South Dakota received $1.3 billion of those funds.
Now many states are back asking for more. But much of this money would not go towards pandemic response, rather to fill budget gaps caused by years or even decades of mismanagement and overspending. Allowing the federal government to swoop in and bail out decades of fiscal irresponsibility would only reinforce bad choices.
To remove all doubt you need only look at Illinois. On top of the money it has already received, Illinois’ Senate Democratic Caucus asked for $40 billion of federal funds last month. State Senate president Don Harmon chimed in and asked that $10 billion of these funds be allocated toward sustaining the state’s train wreck of a pension system. For years, the Illinois pension program for government employees has been a strain on the state’s budget, accounting for 25 percent of the state’s annual general revenue expenditures. Compared to the national average, Illinois spends almost double. Left with a dismal junk bond rating and a state budget crisis, Illinois’ debt load is currently $4,892 per citizen. That’s 46% more than South Dakota’s. Time and again, Illinois politicians have failed to do what is necessary to fix its pension and other budget problems, prolonging the day of reckoning. Now, they want others to correct their mistakes.
This isn’t really about comparing South Dakota to Illinois, or to anywhere else. The fact is, bailouts aren’t just unfair, they’re bad policy. There’s a better way to ensure our economy recovers stronger than before.
“Big thinking” in the era of coronavirus ought to mean knocking down barriers that are preventing people from getting ahead, not creating new ones for our children and grandchildren by loading them down with debt.
We encourage our Senators to support taxpayers in South Dakota — just as Representative Dusty Johnson did — and across the country by refusing to bail out spendthrift politicians.
