Well, after resisting for as long as I could, I decided to join the “Mask” team.
The team that wears surgical masks while in a supermarket, that is, all in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. To be clear, I’ve not been tested for the disease, nor have I exhibited symptoms that would make it seem I am infected.
I hope it stays that way.
Previously, I exclaimed that I would avoid wearing a mask as long as possible. It is something I don’t at all enjoy, as it makes breathing more difficult.
However, the more I thought about it, I came to the conclusion that if I can help slow the spread of COVID-19, I can probably stand it for an hour a week while walking through the store.
Now, of course, COVID-19 has been displaced in much of our national dialogue by discussion of police brutality, along with the resulting protests and riots, associated with the death of George Floyd while in the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.
It seems the folks who are understandably upset about what happened in that situation quickly disregarded the rules of social distancing and face coverings. Now public officials are concerned about a second wave of COVID-19 because of the heavy protests.
Also, at some point while watching the protests on TV or via the internet, one began to wonder if those who did have surgical masks were protecting themselves enough.
I mean, tear gas, pepper spray, smoke from fires: It seems doubtful a little surgical mask did much to help against these elements.
I hope we can soon get beyond all of this hatred and violence we see in our streets, as well as this disease that continues causing problems from both a health care perspective, as well as an economic perspective.
I’ll keep praying for peace in our streets — and wearing my mask while in the store to combat COVID-19.
