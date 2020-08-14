I’m not a writer, so let’s get that out in the open from the beginning. But my wife, Kathy, and I do have children (four daughters) and two of them have children (a total of eight grandkids who reside in Florida and Georgia) and most of my grandkids are elementary school age.
So, while kids are less likely to contract the coronavirus, far less likely to get seriously ill, the flu is a greater risk to kids than COVID-19, and they are less likely to spread it, these are my grandkids we are talking about. And these are your kids and grandkids we are talking about.
That’s the bottom line for me.
Let me be clear: I know we are blessed to live in a state where the number of overall cases is low. While that is true and there isn’t a requirement for kids to wear masks, I’m encouraging you to have your school-age child wear one.
Here’s why one grandpa thinks this is a good idea.
Kids do get infected. A report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association found that 338,000 kids have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the U.S.
More than 97,000 cases were diagnosed in the last two weeks of July. Yes, most of these were in states that are already challenged with a high number of cases.
Yes, children tend not to get as severely ill as adults and specifically older adults with compromised immune systems. But some children do become very sick and require hospitalization. One in three children who get the virus do end up in intensive care.
Children can transmit the virus to one another and to the adults around them. I don’t know about you, but my wife and I have had the experience many times of becoming sick after our kids caught something from kids at school and brought it home. I’m sure you’ve experienced this, too.
Like I said earlier, I know South Dakota has one of the lowest COVID-19 rates in the country and we’re all very happy about that. But kids do get the virus, can get seriously ill from the virus and can spread the virus.
Me? I’d rather not risk it. My hope is we can minimize the risk by having our children protect themselves and their families by wearing a mask, even if it is not a requirement.
If wearing one only reduces the risk by 10%, I’ll take it.
