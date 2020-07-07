President Donald Trump has stood up for South Dakota’s farmers, but the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is letting them down.
For years, the EPA has undermined the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) by granting waivers to big oil, essentially cutting billions of gallons of biofuels demand and cutting off a vital market to corn farmers.
My House of Representative colleagues and I have written President Trump twice recently, asking him to protect the RFS. The message is clear – the EPA must follow the law and stop reducing the amount of renewable fuel in our fuel supply.
Our farmers need this market. South Dakota’s biofuels industry can produce more than one billion gallons annually, adding more than $980 million to the economy – but this only happens if there is reliable market access. The EPA can get this done.
I’ll continue to deliver agriculture’s requests. The president supports farmers – it’s time the EPA does too.
