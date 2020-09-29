I am nervous.

President Trump says he can’t promise that he will accept the result of the upcoming election or guarantee a peaceful transition of power.

He threatens, “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens. You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster. We’ll want to have — get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly, there’ll be a continuation."

What is he threatening? Autocracy? Authoritarianism? Dictatorship? Voter suppression? Would he actually destroy voters’ ballots? Trump says he has contingency plans if he doesn't win the election. I’m worried about what those plans are. What evil is he concocting? Think about it.

This is not fake news. This is not a hoax. Trump is a real threat to our country.

