National polling trends show that Democrat Joe Biden is increasing his lead over President Donald Trump in this year’s presidential race. In fact, one poll from Fox News, which tends to favor Republicans, gives Biden a lead of eight percentage points over Trump.
As Biden gains momentum ahead of November’s Electoral College, the fact that he will be 78 on inauguration day -- set for Jan. 20, 2021 -- makes his choice of a running mate quite important. After all, although Biden appears to be relatively healthy from a physical standpoint, he would instantly become the oldest person to ever be president immediately upon completing the oath of office.
Hoping to energize the Democratic base, Biden has already vowed to pick a woman to serve as his vice president. Last month, I gave details and rankings for the seven women I saw as likely to be Biden’s running mate. This is an updated list.
1. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
If Biden wants to fire up the Democratic base to the maximum extent, Harris would seem to be the obvious choice. She is an outspoken critic of Trump in about every way one can think of, while she represents the nation’s most populous state.
For that matter, California is the embodiment of the modern Democratic Party in that it is young, diverse, open and ultra-liberal on social issues.
Moreover, Harris has already become something of a national figure herself after spending about 10 months running for the 2020 Democratic nomination last year.
“Trump’s incompetence and failure to swiftly act has cost lives,” Harris tweeted last week regarding COVID-19.
Until I see Biden actually pick someone else, Harris will likely remain the top contender on my list.
2. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
Last week, several reports emerged about Biden officially evaluating Klobuchar as a running mate. Klobuchar has represented Minnesota in the U.S. Senate since her 2006 election. Prior to this, she served as county attorney of Hennepin County, which is Minnesota's largest county and home to Minneapolis. Earlier this year, Klobuchar actually finished higher than Biden in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary. However, she ultimately withdrew from the race after Biden's overwhelming victory in the Feb. 29 South Carolina primary.
If there is a “safe pick” for Biden, it might be Klobuchar.
3. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada
If Trump loses ANY of these three states, it will be virtually impossible for him to be re-elected: Florida, Texas or Arizona.
Aside from being hot, the other thing Florida, Texas and Arizona have in common is that they have huge Latino populations. First-term U.S. Senate member Cortez Masto is a Latina.
It is not rocket science to see why she ranks so high on my list.
4. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer continues climbing my list because of two main reasons. First, she leads a state that Trump probably must win to be re-elected, so having her on the ticket makes that even less likely. Also, Whitmer is gaining valuable national media coverage for her aggressive shelter-in-place mandates in the COVID-19 battle, all while labeling her opponents racists and misogynists.
5. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
If Biden wants to energize some of the progressive left that may still be skeptical of him, liberal firebrand Warren should help him do that.
However, I just can’t rank Warren higher because of two reasons: She would probably frighten off some of Biden’s Wall Street backers with her populist rhetoric concerning taxes and regulations; and the fact that she may altogether overshadow Biden on the ticket.
6. U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.
As an African American hailing from the critical battleground state of Florida, Demings certainly makes some sense for Biden. Prior to her election to Congress, Demings served as chief of the Orlando Police Department, being the first woman to hold the post. Like the others on our list, she has become an outspoken critic of Trump.
7. U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.
Bustos remains our longshot, but she just seems to have a lot going for her. She is a former health care executive, so she will not scare off Wall Street liberals the way Warren or Demings may.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.