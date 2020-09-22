Governor Kristi Noem’s self-congratulatory column of September 20 on all she has done for ethanol is classic case of good news-bad news.
Ethanol continues to be a political lightning rod. It boggles the mind that something that has done so many positive things for our country can be the source of never-ending debate and controversy. Ethanol’s resume is that it provides jobs in rural America, increases demand and value for our agricultural products, helps feed the world, reduces pollution and harmful emissions from gasoline, lessens our dependence on imported oil, reduces the cost of gasoline, and provides countless other benefits.
Yet it is a punching bag for the powerful oil industry and their relentless effort to undermine this made-in-America product. And the friendly reception they have received from the Trump Administration has drained our resources and diverted us from moving this industry forward.
Which brings us to our Governor, seemingly taking a victory lap when this is the time to be holding Trump’s feet to the fire. As the Governor noted, we did get clearance to use E15 year-round, and she has been supportive of our efforts here in the state to advance 30% ethanol blends. However, the vapor pressure waiver for E15 does not apply to any blends above that amount, and the Governor needs to be more proactive in getting that approved.
And just recently, under intense political pressure, President Trump directed his Environmental Protection Agency — which has done so many things to the detriment of ethanol that it would take another column to list them all — to deny some — not all -- of the requests by refiners to not obey the law. These waivers from the requirements of the Renewable Fuel Standard have become a flashpoint between Trump’s kowtowing to the ethanol industry while trying to keep his oil friends happy.
So what does he do? He tells EPA to deny some of the waivers, professing his undying love and support for agriculture and ethanol, and what a valuable and important industry it is. Then he turns to the oils and says I agree those ethanol guys are causing you economic hardship, how about $300 million to ease your pain? And to show just how much he thinks of American Agriculture, he suggests we take it out of the USDA budget.
So where is the outrage from Governor Noem on that issue — money that should be used to help farmers used to payoff the petroleum industry? What a teaching moment that could be for our Governor — to not only immediately refute the premise that using ethanol causes economic harm, but instead provides all the benefits noted above. Ms. Noem stated in her op-ed that President Trump is actually following through on his promises to farmers. His administration is taking the necessary steps to promote biofuels and expand ethanol production. Frankly, it takes leadership from the top, and I want to thank President Trump for continuing to fight for agriculture.
The reality is that for every step forward there is a caveat:
- We get year-round E15 but cannot use higher blends.
- The state is indeed helping with E30 but until the above is addressed, it is not approved.
- Some waivers are rejected but ethanol and agriculture should pay for damages.
- USDA is given billions to address Covid-19 impacts but Trump’s Ag Secretary says he does not have the authority to give any money to ethanol producers.
- Ethanol can contribute to carbon reduction but Trump’s EPA will not fix its models that determine ethanol has limited if any CO2 reductions.
- Trump’s EPA proposes to penalize ethanol for a mythical mileage loss.
- Trump’s EPA refuses to enforce toxic controls that could provide a market for ethanol’s clean octane and reduce the airborne transmission of Covid 19.
So Governor, let's not take a bow just yet. Stop this notion that ethanol causes the petroleum industry such harm that we have to pay them off to use it. And don’t just stand by when it is suggested that taxpayer money approved by Congress to help farmers is used for that payoff.
Finally, take the time to understand and act on the list above—specific, concrete steps that can be taken to move the ethanol industry forward, and the agriculture products that fuel it.
Settling for the table scraps that are 10-15% of the world’s largest fuel market when we could be doing so much more is not the leadership from the top, as you call it, that we need.
