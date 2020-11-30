Noem and other Republicans say that forcing people to wear masks is taking away one's God-given freedom.

I wonder if we were at war and 2,000 citizens were dying every day because people wanted to leave their lights on at night with no shades, would our governments allow people to die because they were afraid of requiring people to darken their homes?

We are at war with a deadly enemy. Let's act like it.

People, this war will be over soon. We need to save lives and demand a mask and social distancing mandate until we have this war won. Too many innocent people have already died because of our ignorance and selfish attitudes.

Is this the kind of nation and state we want -- survival of the fittest and everyone else be damned. I hope not.

