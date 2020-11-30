Noem and other Republicans say that forcing people to wear masks is taking away one's God-given freedom.
I wonder if we were at war and 2,000 citizens were dying every day because people wanted to leave their lights on at night with no shades, would our governments allow people to die because they were afraid of requiring people to darken their homes?
We are at war with a deadly enemy. Let's act like it.
People, this war will be over soon. We need to save lives and demand a mask and social distancing mandate until we have this war won. Too many innocent people have already died because of our ignorance and selfish attitudes.
Is this the kind of nation and state we want -- survival of the fittest and everyone else be damned. I hope not.
Great point - I've often thought about the tremendous sacrifices our nation made to assist in freeing the Jews held in Nazi concentration camps and to listen to the opposition about making such a small sacrifice for the elderly and those with medical challenges in our own country, that are either sitting ducks if the venture out or are held in confinement until this war is over.
