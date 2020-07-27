Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s failure to grant an emergency injunction in a case out of Nevada, Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley v. Steve Sisolak. Nevada’s Gov. Steve Sisolak imposes far more stringent restrictions on houses of worship than on entertainment venues like casinos or movie theaters.
“Late Friday night, the Supreme Court for the second time this year turned a blind eye to an obvious violation of people’s First Amendment rights. Nevada’s total disregard for those who believe God calls them to assemble as a community – to worship and to participate in sacraments – unquestionably tramples on the sacred liberties of the people. In addition to this, Nevada also unapologetically denies equal protection – in the United States, government cannot treat casinos, amusement parks, and restaurants differently than churches. Government has the powers it does because we the people have consented to it. Specifically, this consent is given to a government that will serve all of us fairly and that will protect and uphold the fundamental rights laid out in the Constitution. Here in South Dakota, public servants will continue to respect the rule of law, equal protection under it, and the hallowed cause of liberty.”
