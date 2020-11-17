“But God is so rich in mercy, and he loved us so much, that even though we were dead because of our sins, he gave us life when he raised Christ from the dead.” Ephesians 2:4-5a (NLT).
My wife and I have not had a dog in more than 40 years. Part of that is my fault. You see, Debby wanted a small dog, and I was holding out for a big dog. I simply had no interest in a little foo-foo designer dog. I had my heart set on either a Labrador or a Standard Poodle with absolutely no poodle cut.
What we could agree upon was an inside dog and a travel companion; what we could never agree on was the size – fast forward 40 years. Debby saw someone with a Morkie (Maltese and Yorkshire mix) and it was love at first sight, but they’re doggone expensive and furthermore, I didn’t want a small dog. Once again, years went by. Finally, a friend in our last pastorate decided to mate her Maltese with a Yorkshire Terrie and promised Debby the pick of the litter – for free!
The first litter came and went as does the second. I’m still holding out for the big dog. When the third litter came about, I reassessed my age and decided if this dog thing is ever going to happen, I’d better do some bending, but I firmly reminded Debby that this would be her dog and that perhaps, in a year, I’d get my own big dog. She just looked and smiled.
Then, a six-and-one-half week old little Stanley came to live with us and from day-one he managed to squirm his way deep into my heart. Those eyes! Oh, those adorable brown eyes. If you’re a dog person then you fully understand. In a few days he’ll be one-year old and a more loyal, loving companion we could never find.
Now the spiritual application; at least the one that came to my mind. If God had a iPhone then your picture would be his screen image. You are the apple of his eye! You ask, well how do you know this? Easy, the cross tells the entire story. You see, to save your mortal soul it took the sacrificial death of God’s only Son, Jesus Christ. God loved you so much and so completely that He was willing to give His best so you could have a forever home with Him.
You may not feel like a “big dog” in the eyes of God but let me assure you this one thing — you are His choice, even from before the foundation of the world. (Eph. 1:4). You’re definitely the pick of the litter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.