I have spent my tenure in the Legislature working to heal the racial divide in South Dakota. The recent events have brought to light that we still have work to do.
The following paragraphs may be uncomfortable to read; conversations about race usually are.
On May 25 (in Minneapolis) the police were called on the suspicion of a counterfeit $20 bill being passed at a local convenience store by George Floyd. His first contact with officers was 8:08 p.m. and at 8:20 p.m. Mr. Floyd was pulled from the back of the police car he was detained in. An officer then proceeded to kneel on Mr. Floyd’s neck for the next 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Mr. Floyd was killed by an officer who swore an oath to “serve and protect.”
Sadly, this isn’t the first time authorities and vigilantes have killed unarmed people of color. The difference is we are seeing it all unfold in front of our eyes and hearing it across news and social media outlets. Large, peaceful, constitutionally protected protests have formed across our country to speak out about these injustices. This is what happens when the voices of people are ignored for far too long and they feel marginalized or expendable. Peaceful Protests are nothing new and should be a wake up call to policy makers that people are hurting and will not stand for injustice anymore.
I watched in horror as protesters outside of the White House, who hadn’t broken a single law, were tear-gassed and forcibly removed from performing their Constitutionally protected right to assemble. This should be upsetting to all Americans whether you agree with the cause or not. Freedom of Speech was enshrined so that common people could speak truth to power, not so people running for public office could lie in campaigns.
I do not condone or approve the destructive riots that have taken place and I ask that anyone participating in them to stop. With that said, we should be looking at the root cause of why some people choose to engage in this harmful activity. The inequalities that some communities face are enormous. Underfunded schools, inadequate healthcare, unaffordable housing, and lack of employment lead to frustration. Add to that the lack of conversation with policy makers and you have a recipe for disaster.
We should be engaging with communities, not isolating them further. Their concerns need to be valued, not discarded. Understanding these issues does not excuse these unlawful acts, it merely gives us a starting point to end further destruction. We can and should support peaceful protests while denouncing dangerous, unnecessary riots.
I appreciate the work of the law enforcement community. They respond to some of the most difficult situations imaginable day in and day out. The dedicated officers that I know, carry out their duties with honor and integrity and I would guess that 99% of the officers do. The 1% that responds to calls and escalate situations or have a preconceived notion of an individual based on race has no place in public safety. Using authority or position to dehumanize someone based on race is wrong and should not be tolerated. Many departments and officers have worked extremely hard to build trust within communities and the actions of this small few can destroy it instantly. We all pay for that. I am thankful for the officers that uphold the values of “to serve and protect” all people regardless of race, religion, gender, or status. We should all be mindful that all people are to be treated equally under the eyes of the law.
A few years ago at the unveiling of the Dignity Statue near Chamberlain I was asked as a native legislator to give remarks on race relations in South Dakota. Upon seeing her for the first time I added “I believe she was sent here to invite us under her blanket. Where we can learn from each other, acknowledge our differences and celebrate our similarities.”
We have yet to have that talk and by the looks of things, we need to. Race conversations are not Democrat or Republican, affluent or poor, urban or rural. They are about being human and treating all people with respect, with dignity.
During a very lively debate on the Senate floor the late Senator Craig Tieszen, a man I truly admired, repeated the Edmund Burke quote “For evil to flourish, it only requires good men to do nothing.” I will not “do nothing.” I hope you will join me in a call to action to recognize, acknowledge, and heal the racial divide. Let’s create a dialogue so that racism, bigotry, and prejudice will be replaced by actual Liberty and Justice for All.
