In the midst of the massive COVID-19 pandemic disruption, U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz, and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., have brought forth a bipartisan proposal to offer tax relief to small businesses, residents and local newspapers.
The program is not a check, but rather a tax credit for each to work together in support of keeping local journalism sustainable during this damaging business environment.
The program is highly targeted, offers broad benefits, and expires after five years.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act is designed to offer tax credits for subscribers of the Capital Journal (or any other qualifying newspaper) of up to $250 per year. This would allow a subscriber to earn a tax credit for subscription price to a local newspaper such as the Capital Journal. The idea is to help individuals continue their access to local journalism during a time of economic difficulty.
The act also offers small businesses, those with fewer than 1,000 employees, a tax credit to cover up to $5,000 of advertising costs in the first year and $2,500 in each of the following four years. This will allow small businesses to drive customers, while investing in qualified local journalism.
And finally, the act will offer a payroll credit of up to $25,000 in the first year and $2,500 in each of the subsequent years to employ and adequately compensate local journalists.
All elements of the act sunset after five years. Relief is given in the form of tax credits, not direct funding.
Local journalism is an important element of American society — and one we feel contributes to a better nation through the sharing of opinions, facts, and the invitation for civil conversations.
The Local Journalism Sustainability Act will help local small businesses, consumers of news, and smaller local community newspapers, such as the one you are reading today.
The Capital Journal has always been the best source of local news and information for both Pierre and Fort Pierre. We’ve always worked to provide our citizens and community a newspaper they could proudly call their own. This is our time-honored call and mission.
We are a small business and privately held. No fancy towers in New York City. And our employees are as local as they get. You see us at the local grocery stores, farmers’ markets and places of worship.
Our hope is that your support — the action of reaching out to your congressional representatives — will allow us to continue to serve and play a role in our community for years to come.
Please reach out to U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and encourage him to support the Local Journalism Sustainability Act.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.