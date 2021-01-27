With the rollout of a new marketing solution called Friends2Follow that we are offering to social media savvy businesses, I've gotten the opportunity to meet with many businesses over the last couple of weeks. In many cases, due to COVID-19, getting to know people in our community has consisted of email communications.
With this marketing solution, I've had the chance to actually meet several business leaders face-to-face and on Zoom. Say what you will, but Zoom is better than an email or a phone call as I get the chance to at least see the person while conversing with them. I've enjoyed the heck out of finally meeting more people in this community both physically and virtually.
That brings me to the point of this column. In an age where it is way too easy to text or email someone, there really isn't anything that will replace a face-to-face conversation with an actual person. I'm as guilty as anyone else with loving the convenience of a text message/email and in many cases, they are the perfect, appropriate solution.
But, actually having a face-to-face conversation with someone, whether they be a friend or even a complete stranger, has benefits way beyond the possibility of someone misinterpreting a typed message. They can actually make you happier.
Yale professor Laurie Santos teaches a course titled "Psychology and the Good Life" which is the most popular course in Yale's 300-year history. She is also the creator of The Happiness Lab podcast.
In a recent episode of her podcast, Laurie talked to a behavioral science professor Nick Epley about an experiment he conducted on a train full of strangers that was usually quiet during rush hour. Nick wanted to know why people never talked to each other any more, so he recruited passengers to participate in research, breaking them up into three groups:
Group 1 would not talk to anyone
Group 2 would do what they normally did, which for the most part was not talk to anyone
Group 3 would have to talk to their neighbor
In interviews with the passengers, Group 3 by far reported having a much happier train ride. And not just the person initiating the conversation, but also the train neighbor they were talking to.
With the advent of technology that enables us to do many things without social interactions (ATM, online banking, online shopping, grocery delivery, etc.) we have basically eliminated many of the usual face-to-face interactions we had in the past and grown comfortable with it. This includes cordial discussions with the bank teller, the coffee shop employee, and the cashier at your favorite restaurant and grocery store.
Now, I’m certainly not criticizing the technology or the convenience of each of these technological wonders. I’m not sure what we would do without some of them, especially with COVID-19 still a large part of our daily lives, but it does remind me how easy it is to just keep to ourselves these days when we should be interacting (within COVID-19 guidelines) in face-to-face conversations much more than we are.
There is great power (and happiness according to the science) in saying “hello,” making eye contact, or simply passing the time in a few minutes of in-person conversation.
For both you, me, and the stranger.
