Last Monday, God must have laughed at me all day long. You see, I’m a bit of a skeptic, and I often play the part of the devil’s advocate, just ask my husband!
I can’t help myself, because I am extremely inquisitive and can’t stop my brain from asking, “what if?” After all, I’m a teacher-librarian, and part of my job is to see the whole picture, no matter what the subject.
Luckily, I’m getting wiser as I age, and I’m learning to follow my heart, which is often “nudged” by a small, but persistent voice. I’m finding that the more I listen and let that voice lead me, the more amazing the results are for myself and those around me. The blessings that I encounter spread like wildfire, and I can’t help but wonder how far they will reach.
At 8:17 a.m. last Monday, as I rushed to open an email from the Pierre School District business manager — without even looking at the subject — I couldn’t help but worry about what it might say.
This is what I read:
“Good morning — Exciting news for you today! We received a $1,500 anonymous donation to be used to purchase books for the GMMS library.”
“Say what?! You can’t be serious?! I cannot believe this,” I’m pretty sure I screeched out loud at that moment.
Just when I thought that my work didn’t matter to anyone as much as it did to me, God yelled, “Generosity is alive and well! Love and passion for your work yields a grand harvest that blesses you bountifully and provides the resources to pass those blessings on to a crowd of others.”
Guess what will happen next? The crowd will disperse and spread the message that love, goodness, kindness, and giving to others bring even more abundant blessings.
Galatians 5:22-33 from the Common English Bible says, “But the fruit of the spirit is LOVE, JOY, PEACE, PATIENCE, KINDNESS, GOODNESS, FAITHFULNESS, GENTLENESS and SELF-CONTROL.”
The Georgia Morse Middle School Library’s anonymous donor is obviously well-acquainted with these qualities. Thank you for sharing the FRUITS OF YOUR SPIRIT with our middle-school students. I wish you could see their smiles when they first lay their eyes on the 100+ new additions to our Graphic Novel collection. Those books will bless our kids with understanding, compassion, escape and imagination, and nothing can take any of those gifts away from them.
Last Monday, I hope that you heard God laughing at me, and at the extent of your astounding generosity. I pray that you also smiled in delight at how much more rewarding it is to give gifts than to receive them. God bless you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.