Some political debates are just natural. Here are seven quick examples:
- Pro-Second Amendment versus gun confiscation;
- Pro-choice versus pro-life;
- Open borders versus “build the wall;”
- “Make America Great Again” versus “It was never that great;”
- Coal, oil and natural gas versus wind, solar and hydro power;
- “Nation building” versus “Rebuilding America”
- Left-wing anarchists versus, well, right-wing anarchists.
To me, however, some issues do not seem as though they should be political at all. One that immediately comes to mind is the response of governors to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is a prime example. This week, The Columbus Dispatch reported that Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is going to cut $775 million from the state budget “as the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic devastates state tax collections.”
Among the planned budget line-item reductions for the Buckeye State is a 6% cut for all K-12 education funding.
Being an Ohio native, I still try to keep up with the news from back home as much as possible. Many of DeWine’s fellow Republicans have blasted him for his relatively stringent shelter-in-place orders.
Meanwhile, another Republican, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, is getting high marks from conservatives across the nation for refusing to mandate a shelter-in-place. Noem declined to make such an order despite pressure from the state’s medical community, as well as elected leaders in Sioux Falls.
At the same time, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has faced rowdy protests in the streets of Lansing organized by opponents of her shelter-in-place requirement. She is even now engaged in a bit of a social media feud with President Donald Trump over the matter.
Then, we have the nation's largest and arguably most liberal state: California. There, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is reportedly facing a $54 billion (yes, $54 billion) budget deficit in the aftermath of a shelter-in-place order for COVID-19.
Think about the consequences of a shelter-in-place order for California: Restaurants, bars, hotels, sporting events, concerts, Disneyland -- all shut down.
Talk about a loss of tax revenue, not to mention all the employees being out of work.
Here is my point: Does anyone really think that Newsom, Whitmer and DeWine want to keep businesses closed and damage their states’ economies?
Furthermore, does anyone really believe that Noem cares nothing for the health of her constituents?
“I think all of us need to go back and look at what’s best for our states, and our states are very diverse, very different,” Noem said during a Fox News interview this week. “We should do what we can to believe in our people to make the best decisions for public health, and make sure that we’re taking all consequences into consideration when we’re making our decisions.”
I, for one, do not believe either of these ideas to be true.
Now, here is what is true. It is true that Republican governors are more likely to be influenced by chambers of commerce and other businesses interests when making their decisions.
“You can’t issue a shelter-in-place. You’ll kill my business,” I can easily envision the argument being.
Conversely, Democratic governors are more likely to be influenced by those in academia when making their decisions.
“You have to shut everything down to make sure everyone stays safe,” an academic may tell a governor.
Neither side is wrong in this argument.
The issue becomes a matter of weighing the consequences that a shelter-in-place will have on the economy (and, therefore your state’s budget), compared to the consequences that not issuing a shelter-in-place will have on public health.
Noem and South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon do not attempt to hide from the data showing more than 265,000 state residents are expected to eventually contract COVID-19. If 2% of those infected die, that means COVID-19 will kill more than 5,000 South Dakotans.
Therefore, while Noem has resisted a shelter-in-place order, this does not mean that she, or anyone else in state government, has time to relax amid the pandemic. Noem must remain vigilant, while being prepared to change direction in the event of worsening conditions.
On the other hand, Noem has made it clear how much the state's budget is likely to suffer due to the loss of sales tax revenue related to COVID-19. Though final numbers are not yet set, Noem is bracing for cuts to education, nursing homes and infrastructure.
As bad as it is, just imagine how much of a budget gap South Dakota would be facing if Noem had ordered businesses to close.
