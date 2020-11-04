There are people who probably never get the recognition they deserve for the important role they play in the election process: Poll workers. In all honesty, I really hadn’t thought about it until this year. That’s because my wife, Kathy, announced she volunteered to be a poll worker in Hughes County. Needless to say, I learned a lot about the process that I might not have otherwise because she was a part of this team.
Here are several facts you might not know:
Twenty-nine poll workers gave up their time to work at the voting centers on Election Day.
Another group which included five absentee boards (with three people on each board) were responsible for processing absentee ballots.
Still another group of 12 staff members from the courthouse helped with the ballots and tabulating.
Each poll worker attended election training for 2 hours prior to the election, and they all met on Monday to set up each of the voting centers.
Election Day is a very long day for poll workers. They begin their day at 6 a.m. and cannot leave the voting center until after the polls close and their center gets cleaned up. In my wife’s case, that meant getting home around 7:30 p.m.
And let’s not forget to add the COVID-19 situation and all the protocols that go with it to this very long day.
Congratulations to Jane Naylor’s staff as well. Jane’s two-member team processed 4,800 absentee ballots over 16 weeks. Add in lots of phone calls, waiting on the folks voting early in- person, stuffing envelopes, verifying signatures, and alphabetizing all 4,800 envelopes for the absentee boards to process.
I didn’t visit every voting center on Tuesday, but I’m betting each of them had this in common with the center I did visit several times: Every poll worker was actively busy and did so with a smile, patience, and a helpful attitude.
As I said, I probably wouldn’t have ever known what unsung heroes these folks are without Kathy joining this hard-working group, but I’m glad I know now. And I wanted to be sure they got the recognition they deserved.
To everyone involved: Thank you for giving up your time and energy to be an instrumental part of this very important process. It is very much appreciated.
