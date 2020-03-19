Anyone who follows presidential politics has undoubtedly heard the phrase “October Surprise.” However, for the 2020 presidential election, COVID-19 may prove to be the “Spring Shocker.”
COVID-19 would seem to have the potential to sink President Donald Trump’s re-election hopes on multiple fronts. First, the mere vision of thousands of people suffering and dying from the disease creates a scene that no one wants. The burden that a coronavirus outbreak would place on America’s health care industry — from doctors to nurses to aides to pharmaceutical manufacturers to health insurers — would be immeasurable.
However, there are also millions of Americans who are being asked to stay home from school or work. This particularly affects those who work in the so-called service industries, such as restaurant workers, grocery and department store workers and similar forms of commerce. These folks are likely to suffer significantly amid the crisis.
Also, anyone out there with 401(k) retirement plans should be cautious before looking at their new totals because they have likely lost thousands of dollars, or in some cases much more, in just the last few weeks.
All of this is happening, by the way, to a president who has never seen his approval ratings go higher than 50% on his best day in office. In fact, Trump lost the 2016 popular vote to Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million votes.
On the other hand, in California alone, Clinton defeated Trump by 4.3 million votes. Therefore, in theory, Trump won the popular vote when one excludes the Golden State from the equation.
Anyway, our point is that Trump needs to focus on ending the COVID-19 crisis as quickly, and with as little damage, as possible. Of the 306 Electoral College votes he won in 2016, many came from so-called “battleground states.” These include, but are not limited to, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Arizona.
Any or all of these states could go “blue” on Election Day this year in favor of the Democratic candidate, particularly now that it seems certain that candidate will be former Vice President Joe Biden.
This is why Trump has got to stop picking Twitter fights with Democratic governors. Just on Tuesday, before his news conference that included comments about “MASH hospitals,” Trump got into a Twitter spat with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“Failing Michigan Governor must work harder and be much more proactive. We are pushing her to get the job done. I stand with Michigan,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday.
“Now that I’ve got your attention, Mr. President — attack tweets won’t solve this crisis. But swift and clear guidance, tests, personal protective equipment, and resources would,” Whitmer quickly responded.
If Trump is going to get re-elected, he is going to have to get serious about defeating COVID-19 — and he can only do that by working with these same Democratic governors with whom he keeps fighting. He needs to knock it off with the Twitter battles and get to work.
