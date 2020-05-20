If someone in South Dakota who knows nothing else about me sees that I am a journalist who took first place in the 2019 NEW ENGLAND Better Newspaper Competition for Editorial Writing, he or she may get the wrong impression.
In fact, during my 22 months working as an editor in suburban Boston, I never once tried clam chowder, never went sailing at Cape Cod, never went to a wine bar, and never rode in a Lexus.
And no: I never “paawked my caaw on Haawvawd yaawd.”
I did, however, buy a cooked lobster at the grocery store once. Because lobster is so plentiful in New England, you can usually get one steamed and packed for you at the store for under 10 bucks. Because it was economical, I decided to go for it.
The lobster was OK for that price, but certainly not worth what one may expect to pay for it in South Dakota.
The point of all this is that I am tired of hearing people casually throw around these or similar phrases:
“Fake news”
“Liberal elite media”
“Left-wing elitist”
“Left-wing reporters”
“Lib media hacks”
“Coastal elites”
And so on and so forth.
I am never going to speak for people who work at CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, the Argus Leader or the Rapid City Journal. I obviously don’t work there, so I do not know what their editorial standards are. No one from any of those organizations consults with me about their work, nor does anyone at the Capital Journal discuss our efforts with them.
However, when I hear President Donald Trump repeatedly throw around the term “fake news,” it irritates me.
Then, during this past weekend, I saw this tweet from conservative commentator Dan Bongino: “Dear Lib Media Hacks, Polls show that people don’t trust you. You lie. You lie often. You lie without remorse. Your shameless promotion of the ridiculous collusion hoax has exposed you for what you are — propagandists. We’ll never let the public forget what you did. #Obamagate.”
These comments certainly make the efforts of us at the Capital Journal more difficult while working in politically deep red central South Dakota.
I believe I speak for everyone working at the Capital Journal when I say that our mission is to keep you as informed as we possibly can about issues impacting Pierre, Fort Pierre, and South Dakota as a whole. That is what we do.
Period.
As for me, anyone who wants to call me any of the aforementioned names should consider:
I’m someone who was an orphaned only-child by 13 after watching cancer slowly but surely decimate both of his parents;
I’m someone who spent the next five years living as a nomad among various relatives and foster homes;
I’m someone who walked 2 miles one way to get to work at a restaurant job every day while living in a $10-per-night blighted hotel for seven months while still only a teenager;
I’m someone who began higher education at a technical college in Appalachian Ohio because I didn’t have the money or the test scores to start at a four-year university; and
I’m someone who got his first media job making $9 per hour in Wheeling, West Virginia.
I ask you to keep this in mind the next time you call me a “left-wing elitist.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.