Last month, I used this space to opine on whether someone should wear a cloth mask as a means of preventing COVID-19 from spreading.
“I’ll probably go as long as I can without covering up. It is almost summer, after all,” I wrote.
While I have resisted wearing a mask, this does not mean that I am not social distancing. In our building along West Dakota Avenue in Pierre, I have an office that allows me to work far more than 6 feet from anyone else. I make sure to maintain my distance from others when walking through the hallway to use the restroom and other facilities.
When I go to the grocery store, which I try to avoid doing more than twice per week, I stand as far as I can from others while they are exploring the shelves. I don’t worry much when I am at the point of sale because of the plexiglass that separates me from the cashier … in addition to the fact that said cashier is required by his or her employer to wear a mask while working.
Still, I am not wearing a mask for the basic reason that I find it uncomfortable — and that I am actively social distancing. I am not declining a mask as some silly political statement.
How did wearing a mask, or not wearing a mask, become a political matter?
I’m not sure, but leave it to President Donald Trump to fan the flames. Countless times since the regular press briefings about COVID-19 began, Trump has been surrounded by medical professionals wearing masks. These have included, among others, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Nevertheless, Trump refuses to wear a mask. Instead, he decided to conduct his own trial on hydroxychloroquine to see if the anti-malaria drug would protect him from COVID-19.
Perhaps because of Trump’s “tough guy” persona, which is also common among his most passionate supporters, this promotes the idea that wearing a mask makes one “soft.”
Is working to prevent the spread of a potentially deadly virus to others, some of whom may be sick and/or elderly, soft?
I think not.
I am still not in a hurry to wear a mask because I find it uncomfortable. However, the notion that wearing one during this time makes one soft is, at best, immature.
Meanwhile, at the other end of the political spectrum, liberals are demanding that everyone wear masks when they go out in public. I have no evidence of this, but I suspect this has something to do with the surgical masks recently applied to the faces on the bronze statues representing South Dakota’s past governors throughout Pierre.
“Do your part: Wear a mask,” states a message written on one of the masks. In the middle of some of the masks is a circle with “COVID-19” crossed out.
I don’t know about you, but I think we have enough deeply divisive political fights in our country. I doubt the concept of whether to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 needs to be another one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.