I'm a huge Marvel fan, both the comics and the movies. I'd guess that I've seen every Marvel movie at least 10 times, which translates into more than 200 viewings. No kidding. One of my ringtones is the theme from "The Avengers: Endgame." A Captain America plaque hangs in my office.
In one of my favorite Marvel movies, "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," there's a quote by the Silver Surfer. Speaking to the leader of the Fantastic Four, Reed Richards, the Silver Surfer tells him (after saving the life of Sue Richards, Reed's wife) to "treasure each moment with her."
Everyone reacts differently when someone they know passes away unexpectedly. It could be a family member, friend, or co-worker. In our case, we lost our managing editor Casey Junkins last week. Needless to say, it was a shock that is still impacting each of us in our own way.
There are people I've worked with during my newspaper career who have battled health issues and it was a miracle that they showed up every day. I honestly wouldn't have been surprised if some of those would have been lost without warning.
But that wasn't the case with Casey. He appeared to be in good health, was a hard worker, enjoyed what he did, and was here like clockwork every day since he started work at the Capital Journal back in March 2020. Casey would normally come in around noon and begin work on developing stories for the print and digital sides of our newspaper as well as writing his own articles. On print days, he would always be the last one to leave, proofing every page to ensure it was correct as well as making sure the pressroom had everything they needed to start printing. Casey had also been deeply involved in the development of our annual Progress edition. It's a huge task to develop the number of stories needed and Casey was proud of the work. I was too.
As he left the newsroom last week, no one had any idea that would be the last time we would see him. Casey and I didn't agree on everything or every story idea, but I always leaned on his experience and knowledge. He loved discussing politics, I didn't. He loved Ohio State football, and as a Florida State fan, I certainly did not. He also loved talking professional wrestling with Scott Millard, our sports reporter, and I've walked into the newsroom many times to witness some of their discussions. When he laughed, he laughed loudly. When he was angry, he was equally as loud. That's just part of who he was and I had no problem with it. He will be missed because he was part of the CapJournal family, a darn good reporter, a great editor, and he came to us during a time when we really needed his expertise, knowledge, and organizational skills. We will miss you, Casey. Thank you for everything.
You and I never know when we will see those we care about for the last time. The last few days have reminded me to make sure those I care about know just how much they mean to me.
Treasure each moment.
