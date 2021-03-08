President Joe Biden boasts that the U.S. is on pace to be the first country in the world to vaccinate 100 million people. That is true, but per capita the U.S. is not tops in the world in vaccinations.
Israel has administered about four times as many doses per 100 people than the U.S., and the United Kingdom has also administered significantly more doses per capita than the U.S., according to Our World in Data.
Speaking at an event on Feb. 25 commemorating the 50 millionth COVID-19 vaccine shot, Biden noted that the U.S. is ahead of schedule in administering 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office.
The U.S. was already at the pace Biden set as his goal — 1 million shots per day — before he took any action as president. It has risen since then. The seven-day average daily number of people vaccinated was 1.4 million on Feb. 24, 47% higher than on Jan. 20, when Biden was inaugurated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker. According to preliminary numbers from the CDC, the U.S. had administered more than 78 million vaccine doses by March 1.
“And the more people get vaccinated, the faster we’re going to beat this pandemic,” Biden said from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. “That’s why one of my first goals in office when I — just before I was sworn in, I indicated that my goal was to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in people’s arms in my first 100 days as president. At first, critics said that goal was too ambitious; no one could do that. And then they said it was too small. But the bottom line, though, is that America will be the first country — perhaps the only one — to get that done.”
In remarks at a Federal Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 vaccination facility in Houston the following day, Biden again boasted that the U.S. was “ahead of schedule” to meet his 100 million shots in 100 days goal.
The implication, of course, is that the U.S. — the third most populous country — is leading the world in vaccine distribution. And in raw numbers, that’s accurate, according to the University of Oxford-based project Our World in Data.
But that’s not true per capita.
Looking at the total COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per capita for countries with a population of at least 1 million, the U.S. ranks fourth at 23.2 doses per 100 people. This represents people who have gotten at least one dose of vaccine. The only vaccines that had been administered at that time require two doses to be most effective
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.