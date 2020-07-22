A lot has happened involving Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) in the past week. I come to you with the thoughts of generosity and the feelings of thankfulness. In the last week PARS has been the recipient of many gifts throughout our community.
Scott Granville organized the Chalk Art Challenge held at Community Bible Church this past weekend. The event raised $800 that will go toward PARS Capital Campaign. That money will be matched by Delta Dental and Scott and Julia Jones.
Another 23 back packs have been distributed to members of the Pierre / Fort Pierre community to be filled with school supplies.
Hughes County and the city of Fort Pierre had their budget hearings this week and will consider the amounts they will be able to contribute to help PARS continue to operate and run our many programs for 2021.
Pizza Ranch raised $305 for PARS BackPack weekend food program on Tuesday night, July 21.
PARS received 757 pounds of food donations this past week.
PARS is a nonprofit 501c3 organization and is always in need of donations of money as well as hygiene, household items, and food for our food pantry. Some items needed in the food pantry are rice (2 pound bags), jelly (plastic jars preferred), oatmeal (4-6 serving size), milk, peanut butter, beef stew, cans of fruit, cereal, chunky soups, cooking oil (24 oz size), elbow macaroni, flour (4 pound bags), juice (plastic bottles), spaghetti sauce (cans), sugar (4 pound bags or smaller), pasta meals, canned meat (tuna, chicken, Spam), pancake mix, canned soup, baked beans, and eggs.
When in doubt on what to give, just think what you would need for your family to prepare several meals. We just ask that donations are unopened and are dated prior to the suggested pull date on the food item container.
We have changed how the Food Pantry is accessed at this time. Individuals and families no longer shop in the pantry, but rather PARS pre-packs boxes depending on the size of the family to provide potentially a month’s worth of food. The boxes are brought outside to be picked-up by a family in need after calling ahead and driving to PARS. It is a large quantity of food and too heavy to be carried. All services are being conducted over the phone.
PARS is located at 110 West Missouri Avenue and our phone number is (605)-224-8731.
Thank you to the many citizens of our communities that step forward to help individuals and families in need of support. PARS couldn’t function without the generosity of others.
2 Corinthians 9:10-15 says “You will be enriched in every way so that you can be generous on every occasion, and through us your generosity will result in thanksgiving to God. This service that you perform is not only supplying the needs of the Lord’s people but is also overflowing in many expressions of thanks to God.”
This section of the Capital Journal is dedicated to expressions of faith and ministries. I am honored to be a contributor. Most of the articles are written by pastors. I am not a pastor, but I believe that PARS is a ministry. I believe in God, and appreciate the opportunity to share my love of God and Jesus with others. I have always been a Christian, but my faith walk is constantly changing.
I have been trying to read daily devotions with my wife in the morning before we both start our workdays. Recently we read a submission about a church group that was stranded. They happened to see two vans parked side by side not too far away. The leader of the church group inquired about the vans and found out that not only could they use one van, but both. The group was able to use the vans to return home and then return the vehicles with full tanks of gas. The writer of the Upper Room submission said that their group refers to Matthew 25:35 “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.” Their group adds, I was stranded, and you rescued me.
I marvel in the acknowledgement that items come to PARS in our times of need. When we receive food donations, they happen to be the amount of food that we are in need of and the particular items we were wanting. God continues to call upon people and people of this community continue to answer that call. Again, I say thank you. I appreciate you.
