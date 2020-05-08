In case you haven’t heard me say it recently, our Pierre business community is awesome!
In March, they were thrown a game changer by the name of COVID-19. They may be operating differently than they were before the pandemic hit, but the virus isn’t stopping them. Instead, it’s spurred their pioneering spirit.
We saw our businesses respond to the international health crisis by adapting, offering new services, and, in some cases, adjusting their business model entirely. I’m certainly not going to tell you that the pandemic has been painless for our business community, but I am going to tell you that our businesses are persisting in spite of it. And I am so very proud of them.
On any given day, I have conversations with business owners, our local Chamber of Commerce and our Economic Development Corporation. Each shares information about how local businesses are faring in this new landscape. One consistent message I hear from them is that our community is doing a good job of supporting business.
They thank the commission for never forcing business closures or stay-at-home directives, and they thank community members for shopping local.
With us all growing weary of this pandemic, it’s important to reflect on the positive – that pioneering business spirit and that sense of community.
We are all anxious to return to normal. Until we get there, I’m asking our businesses and community members to bolster their resolve. Businesses, you can help our community members stay positive by continuing to invent new and interesting ways to help our citizens meet their wants and needs. And community members, you can help keep our business community healthy by continuing to shop local.
At the city, we’ll continue supporting our businesses by providing business-friendly guidance which allows our businesses to safely serve the community. We’ll continue answering questions from our business owners about our COVID-19 guidance. The city is committed to helping our businesses prosper.
COVID-19 might have us moving more gingerly, but it’s not stopping us.
