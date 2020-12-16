Pierre Area Referral Service update for Holidays

In this Christmas / Advent season, it is a time of joy as well as a time to remember those who struggle. Thank you to those who continue to give to Pierre Area Referral Service to meet the needs of those in our community who have fallen upon hard times.
Holiday Meals were distributed for Thanksgiving Meals, and Christmas meals are set to be distributed on Saturday, December 19. In order to minimize contact, this year Holiday Feast Meals are in the form of a Dakotamart gift card. The card will enable those who applied for a Christmas Feast Meal to purchase items they would need to make a Christmas meal for their family. This is only for those who turned in applications to PARS. Those who have applied need to be at PARS on Saturday, December 19 from 9am-noon. Those approved to receive a meal need to travel south on Pierre St. and use the parking lot approach next to Isburg’s Funeral home. After names are found on the list of applicants, PARS staff and volunteers will hand out cards to those listed to receive Christmas Holiday Feast meals.
PARS distributed 350 Thanksgiving meals and will distribute over 350 Christmas meals this year. These meals were all made possible thanks to generous donations from our community. Each gift card costs $60 and were paid for by local community members and their families and friends, some of which have moved out of our area, but still contribute to help those in the Pierre/Fort Pierre region. BankWest employees, the Association of Government Accountants, and many, many, other unmentioned groups and organizations have banded together to provide several meals as well.
Thanks also to those who continue to bring non-expired unopened food items that we can distribute in the food pantry. If you would like to donate food, PARS can always use the following items: rice (2 pound bags), jelly (plastic jars preferred), oatmeal (4-6 serving size), milk, peanut butter, beef stew, cans of fruit, cereal, chunky soups, cooking oil (24 oz size), shortening, packaged cookies, macaroni and cheese, elbow macaroni, flour (4 pound bags), juice (plastic bottles), spaghetti sauce (cans preferred), sugar (4 pound bags or smaller), pasta meals, canned meat (tuna, chicken, Spam), pancake mix, syrup, canned soup (chicken noodle, tomato, cream of mushroom), tomato sauce, ramen noodles, mustard, catsup, baked beans, crackers, Hamburger Helper, instant mashed potatoes, corned beef hash, and eggs.
When in doubt what to give, just think what you would need for your family to prepare several meals. We just ask that donations are unopened and are dated prior to the suggested pull date on the food item container.
We have changed how the Food Pantry is accessed at this time. Individuals and families no longer shop in the pantry, but rather PARS pre-packs boxes depending on the size of the family to provide potentially a month’s worth of food. The boxes are brought outside to be picked-up by a family in need after calling ahead and driving to PARS. It is a large quantity of food and too heavy to be carried. All services are being conducted over the phone. PARS is located at 110 West Missouri Avenue and our phone number is 605-224-8731.
It is also Salvation Army Red Kettle time. Salvation Army ringers are set up at the Ft. Pierre and Pierre Dakotamarts as well as WalMart at various times Monday – Saturday through December 24. Donations placed in a kettle on a Thursday are matched 1.5 times by CHS Stewardship. One dollar becomes $2.50.
If you put a check in the kettle, make it out to Salvation Army, put PARS in the memo. The money from the kettles helps PARS with programs to assist individuals in emergency situations, 90% of the money stay here, 10% goes to disaster relief in South Dakota. If you would like to ring bells for the Salvation Army, please go to pierreareareferral.org to see if there is a time and location available where and when you would like to ring. Call PARS to schedule a place and time at 605-224-8731.
Our BackPack Program continues to provide weekend meals for children. Our volunteers pack the food to be distributed at Pierre and Ft. Pierre schools. Please call Melisa at 605-224-8731 if you are interested in contributing to our BackPack program. It has been challenging to obtain individual wrapped items in bulk quantities this year, but nonetheless, we provide food for over 300 children each week.
I have not mentioned everyone but thank you to all who continue to give to PARS and support the Pierre/Fort Pierre community. PARS could not operate without the generosity of others. Merry Christmas!
