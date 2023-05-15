U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.
U.S. Sen.John Thune (R-SD)

 U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

Every day, no matter the hour, there’s a police officer on duty. It’s not an easy job – we ask a lot of our law enforcement community. An ordinary day for the men and women in blue takes extraordinary character, courage, and commitment. During National Police Week, we honor their service and remember those officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Being a police officer isn’t just a job. It’s a calling. They run toward the unknown and confront threats on a daily basis. If you ask a cop, they usually tell you, “It’s just part of the job.” But this job entails an array of responsibilities, from catching criminals to keeping drivers safe to teaching kids about the dangers of drugs. There’s a great deal of character behind the badge, and I commend these public servants for answering the call to protect and serve their communities.

