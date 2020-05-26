Politics & Religion: Unity is not uniformity

In an election cycle when political divides are on full display, I want to offer a reflection on unity. Here’s where I begin: Unity is NOT uniformity. If we expect it to be, we can go ahead and throw in the towel.
I will never agree with my parents on the magnitude and merits of a social safety net. My vegan friends and I won’t come to common understanding about why I (married to a cattle rancher) can feel great about eating a good burger. In fact, I won’t ever agree on many political issues with my own congregants.
And that’s exactly the point.
We don’t need to agree on everything to be truly united. My church, the United Church of Christ, values autonomy and covenantal relationships. This means that when First Congregational UCC of Pierre heads to the voting booths, you better believe we’ll be voting across the political party divides.
When I first interviewed to be the minister of this congregation, I asked about the political scene of the church. The interview team sort of looked at each other, shrugged, and one brave member said, “I guess we’re sort of low-key about politics in our church.”
I get what she meant, but after serving here for three years, I realize my congregation isn’t as low-key as I expected. My congregants bravely live out their ethical worldviews, as diverse as they may be, because they get that being united as a church family doesn’t require being politically-similar. And far from being luke-warm, this mindset is a passionate quest to see the divine across difference.
Unity is NOT uniformity. Although we humans are good at being exclusive, God is not. The full diversity of God’s creation does not diminish our ability to live symbiotically, if we value true autonomy and covenantal relationships. In Romans, Paul explains that God's family is interested in adopting folks who don't belong anywhere else. God's relational essence is in the business of drawing all people in. Maybe especially those who can’t comfortably fit into a political box.
Because at our core as Christians, we place faith above politics and God above country. We also value relationships above being right. Like a gravitational force of love, the power of the Triune God is at work reminding us that we don’t have to look, act, or vote similar to belong. And we in the UCC are compelled to be politically conscious, gracious with our neighbors, and always searching for the most loving response in all situations where the common good is at stake.
Why does the church NOT require uniformity for true unity to happen? Because none of us can earn God's love, no matter how we vote. "So then, brothers and sisters," Paul says in Romans, "we are debtors, not to the flesh, but to the Spirit. For all who are led by the Spirit of God are children of God." I don’t have to know who you’re voting for on election day to affirm this truth:
The Spirit in me acknowledges the Spirit in you. This is where unity amidst diversity finds solid footing. Join me in discovering the Spirit at work in someone who votes differently than you this political season. Maybe once we start the conversations across divides, we might just discover we have more in common than we imagined. Now let’s vote!
