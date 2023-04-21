Brad Johnson

Brad Johnson

The state of South Dakota’s lackadaisical, careless approach to protecting its lakes and streams from agricultural pollution is glaringly apparent when floods are viewed from an airplane.

Hundreds of acres of plowed fields sent tons of black soil down the Big Sioux River during the week of April 8-15. Significant amounts of mud ended up in Lake Kampeska, one of the state’s more economically important lakes.

