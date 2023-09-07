Jill Kruse
Jill Kruse

On July 4, 1939, Lou Gehrig said these famous words at Yankee Stadium: “For the past two weeks, you have been reading about the bad break that I got. Yet today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”

The bad break he was referring to was the diagnosis of a condition that would become synonymous with him — a neuromuscular condition called Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). ALS is a disease that causes motor nerves in the brain and spinal cord to break down. This reduces the nerves' ability to control muscle function leading the muscle to weaken, twitch and waste away. As the disease progresses, it slowly impairs the person’s ability to walk, talk, swallow and breathe.

