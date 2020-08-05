Please let me be so bold as to make a few direct suggestions. I’m offering them as much to myself as to anyone else. The next time you react in disagreement with a governmental leader, pray for that leader. Secondly, when you respond in agreement with that same or any other leader, pray for him or her. Thirdly, whether you agree or disagree or hold no solid opinion or find cynicism taking hold, do not cease to pray for those in authority. These recommendations are not just my ideas, their foundation is in the counsel of Scripture.
Our Prayer Team recently completed a study of the book, The Prayer Dare, by Ron Kincaid. Highlighted was the chapter “Pray for Our Leaders.” As we are seemingly stuck in a never-ending stream of caustic, contentious political disagreement in our nation, the author’s guidance was a welcome reminder of the unique responsibilities God entrusts to us. The Apostle Paul describes what is expected. “First of all, then, I ask that requests, prayers, petitions, and thanksgiving be made for all people. Pray for kings and everyone who is in authority so that we can live a quiet and peaceful life in complete godliness and dignity.” (1 Timothy 2:1-2). Furthermore, “This is right, and it pleases God our savior, who wants all people to be saved and come to a knowledge of the truth.” (verses 3-4).
Paul’s instructions probably came as a shock to some of his readers. After all, there were some pretty ruthless and unsavory characters among the leaders of the ancient Mediterranean world. Whoever occupied the office of Emperor usually didn’t arrive at such a position because of a reputation of being kind, just, and generous. Those who had power and wealth dominated those who possessed neither. Savvy leaders employed enough “kindness” to maintain loyalty among subordinates and compliance among the masses. In this harsh context Paul simply says, “pray for kings and everyone in authority.” Expressed in other terms, “You don’t have to agree with or even like Caesar, but you do have to pray for him.”
We are not in any way, shape or form living under Caesar. And while we might laud or complain about our leaders, we are not voiceless and powerless and isolated as the governed completely set apart from those who govern. We have access and influence and levels of participation in our civic processes that the inhabitants of the ancient world could not begin to imagine. And while no structure of governance is perfect, our state motto of “Under God the People Rule” functions with results that stand in stark contrast to the experience of those living in Paul’s day. How much more should it be our practice today that we gladly and willingly pray for those in authority?
Our communities, nation, and world are facing incredibly complex challenges. Even before we had ever heard of COVID-19 or witnessed unprecedented levels of sudden national economic decline, the burden of governing was tremendous. That burden is growing so great as to become practically impossible. That’s all the more reason that we should re-direct some of our charged, political frenzy toward prayer. No elected or appointed official should be expected to serve without the benefit of the prayers of God’s people.
Will you join me in prayer, whether you agree or disagree with those who lead. We pray not just to reinforce our views and opinions but that those who lead our communities, nation, and world would receive from the unlimited supply of God’s grace, wisdom, and guidance all that is needed to lead in such a time as this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.