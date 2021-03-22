When Fort Pierre Development Corporation began the process of awarding their “Business of the Year” for 2020, someone commented that it was too bad we couldn’t honor all the businesses who had gone above and beyond to continue serving the community in the face of a pandemic.
That led to a discussion of which businesses should receive recognition, which led to a fear of leaving someone out. The solution was a proclamation, presented at the March 15 City Council meeting, acknowledging all businesses, organizations and individuals who reacted to the challenges and made a positive impact on our community.
WHEREAS, it has now been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic created a health and economic crisis in our community; and
WHEREAS, as of this date, March 15, 2021, more than 337 Stanley County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in 2 COVID-related deaths; and
WHEREAS, countless residents have been impacted by the pandemic, whether directly or as a result of business-related responses such as business closures or layoffs; and
WHEREAS, Fort Pierre businesses rose to the challenge of keeping their doors open and continuing to serve the public, sometimes through creative practices such as delivery services or limited admittance; and
WHEREAS, Fort Pierre churches found unique ways to safely continue providing comfort and hope to their parishioners; and
WHEREAS, our first responders (fire department, law enforcement) and medical community made personal choices to continue their task of protecting us, regardless of potential exposure to harm; and
WHEREAS, Stanley County Schools responded to the crisis by being ever flexible to the changing situation, teachers placing their students’ needs above their own safety, and everyone learning how to navigate the challenge of remote learning; and
WHEREAS, county and city staff continued to provide needed services to businesses and residents; and
WHEREAS, no resident lost sight of our Midwestern values, accepting the disappointments of cancelled life events, sacrificing social contact with friends and family for the greater good, and wearing masks for the protection of others;
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the City of Fort Pierre hereby expresses deep appreciation to the members of our community for their steadfast resolve and optimism during a time of uncertainty, frustration and sometimes conflicting advice, and for their unselfish care for neighbors and community. We will emerge from this crisis even more resilient.
