The Lakota words Mitakuye Oyasin tell us that we are all relatives. In our religious teachings we are taught that we have one God, Father of us all. We are called children of God; brothers and sisters created in the image and likeness of God. I’m sure other cultures and religions share similar teachings or beliefs. If we believed these truths, words such as hatred, bigotry, prejudice, and racism would not exist in our vocabulary. We would have no use for them.
When we hear these injustices it is easy to bury our heads in the sand and pretend they don’t exist. These realities are disturbing and cut to the heart when we say we are all God’s children; yet at times, we may find that there are some of these in all of us.
Our mandate as Christians is to love one another, love your neighbor and see in each person the face of Christ. Actions which display these injustices totally contradict all that we say and believe. Still judgments are made against others who have a different appearance or display a different set of values or belief system.
Racism is a disease. Racism creates divisions and constructs walls. Racism started when people began justifying the exploitation and brutality of other people by infusing values and beliefs into the dominant culture to create a sense of superiority and manifest destiny. Our individual differences are what make us unique and special. In Psalm 139:13-14 we read, “For it was you who formed my inward parts; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” God decided who we would become and gave us distinct characteristics. Racism defies creation and asserts that it is flawed; proposing that God really did not create us equally and individual differences actually make some people less than human.
This philosophy was used in the extermination of millions of Jewish people. Likewise, this perceived permission led to the slaughter of millions of native people in the Americas. The first step in an act of genocide is to declare one race inferior, or sub-human. This sinful logic justifies the means to annihilate entire populations of people in the name of progress or to cultivate a supreme race. St. Paul supports the oneness of humankind. “For just as the body is one and has many members, and all the members of the body, though many are one body, so it is with Christ. For in the one Spirit we were all baptized into one body — Jews or Greeks, slaves or free — and we were all made to drink of the one Spirit. Indeed, the body does not consist of one member but of many” (1 Cor 12:12-14). We all make up the body of Christ and we are the fulfillment of is creation.
I recall being a young child and learning the phrase “sticks and stones can break my bones, but names can never hurt me.” This was an excellent defense mechanism that told others that I am okay; your words did not affect me. But on the inside, I was hurting and terribly wanted to get back at the person who said such cruel words.
I remember witnessing a cashier at a store practically throw the change back at an elderly Native woman because she didn’t want to touch her hand. I have been stopped by the police several times because my license plates were from a county that encompasses a native reservation. I was followed in a store until finally I told the clerk that I wasn’t going to steal anything, and that she didn’t have to worry. This shamed her and she quit following me. I’ve witnessed people of color denied civil rights and overlooked for a job because of skin color. Being Native American is difficult at times, especially when you saw your parents speak the Lakota language at home but didn’t want to be considered “Indian” when they left the safe confines of their house.
Racism can become dangerous if it goes unchecked, and that is happening today. People know what racism is and do not want to be labeled a racist; so actions are more subtle while we talk about diversity, tolerance and how we all just need to get along. This seems to go on for a period of time until tensions escalate, and we witness acts of violence or hate crimes against individuals or property. Then after all the hatred and violence has subsided, it all returns to the so-called, “normal”; and we go on tolerating, mistrusting and being cautious of others again.
This vicious cycle keeps perpetuating until we become apathetic and eventually succumb to a sense of hopelessness: we let evil defeat us!
The end of racism will happen when all individuals consistently work toward peaceable resolutions to combat this horrible disease. This is a community problem, and everyone is affected in some way. In 1990 the South Dakota State Legislature took action and proclaimed “A Year of Reconciliation” and established the first Native American Day in our country. More of these efforts are needed, but the real change has to come from within each of us. A conversion of the heart needs to take place, and this can only come from the workings of the Holy Spirit.
When hearts are changed, people are healed, lives are transformed forever, and good conquers evil. Racism is defeated by transforming one heart at a time.
The parishes in the diocese are providing an opportunity for all of us to pray for healing. The month of October has been designated as a time for healing, and we are encouraged to pray through the intercession of St. Kateri Tekakwitha. As we pray for healing, let us look at the cross and witness a total unselfish act of love. Just as Jesus stretched out his arms in love for all, let us open our arms and embrace the “oneness of humankind.” Remember, the people we dislike the most are still children of God, and Jesus loves them just as much as he loves us.
