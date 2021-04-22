With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind. As a rancher, I’m proud to provide high-quality beef for consumers and maintain the land to provide a better future for generations to come.

I believe in sustaining our resources not only for our cattle but for wildlife that also live here to ensure everything living off our land has a place to thrive. Since our ranch was established in 1910, we’ve worked to improve the land through rotational grazing and 68 species of birds co-exist on our ranch. I believe if you make your living from the land, you do everything in your power to take care of that land.

I’m committed to continuous improvement so we can produce the beef consumers know and love, while preserving our natural resources. It’s a practice that will allow us to continue living off this land, generation after generation.

Todd Mortenson

Hayes, S.D.

