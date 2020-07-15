Last week, Peter Muhich was ordained as the Bishop of Rapid City Catholic Diocese. Because of the pandemic restrictions, I was the only one from our area able to attend. Six of our parishioners gathered in Padre Hall to watch by digital connection, and pray for their new shepherd.
At the welcoming dinner, Peter spoke of his pondering his mission by praying with the memorials of the Catholic calendar. He arrived from Duluth to Rapid City on June 29, the day commemorating the martyrdom of Peter and Paul. Ordination was on July 9, of the martyrdom of 120 Chinese. "It must mean that my new role will involve sacrifice, as I follow the call of the crucified and risen savior," he said.
Former local bishop, now Cardinal of Chicago, Blase Cupich told us, "Here are your people. They need you and you need them."
As a west river priest of 37 years, I was impressed by a phrase in the ritual I'd overlooked before: "Recognizing their shepherd."
The phrase was read in the declaration of his appointment by the Holy See. As we work with a new leader for the West River churches, we receive the grace flowing from Jesus, the Good Shepherd.
The original twelve were formed by Him. At His Ascension, he sent them: " Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age.”
Paul the apostle was quoted in the ordination liturgy, Ephesians 4: "for building up the body of Christ, until we all attain to the unity of faith and knowledge of the Son of God, to mature manhood, to the extent of the full stature of Christ."
Other ritual actions were: the other bishops laid hands upon him, his head was anointed with Chrism, the Gospel book was held open over his head, a ring of fidelity was placed on his finger, he was given a miter hat, and was also was given a crosier, a tall shepherd's staff, to guide the whole flock entrusted to him.
After a sign of peace shared with the 15 other bishops present, new Bishop Peter was seated on the tall chair in the cathedral, a symbol of his vocation to serve and rule, unto unity in Christ.
Our new shepherd chose a motto, taken from the Last Supper, "I have given you an example"; in Latin, Exemplum Dedi Vobis.
With this series of traditional actions, and by the short initial conversation I had with him, I am confident we have a good shepherd.
