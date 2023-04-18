Randy Seiler and I usually talked politics, but when we could, we talked about important things, like family, friends and history.
Politics brought us together, which made sense, since he was in it for a long time, and I have been writing about it for decades. Seiler was the chairman of the South Dakota Democratic Party, a post he planned to step down from this spring.
But instead, Randy has died at the age of 76. He suffered a heart attack while running with his dog at the Oahe Dam on Thursday, and despite timely and heroic efforts to save him by a passerby and dedicated team of first responders, he did not recover.
Randy was taken to the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls in critical condition and placed in a medically induced coma, but he died Monday night surrounded by family. Randy’s service to South Dakota has come to an end, but it will long be remembered.
Social media was flooded with comments as people who knew and worked with Randy, including some who worked with him during his SDDP years, as well as friends who knew him for other reasons, expressed their shock and sadness at his death. Randy knew he was in a tough business in politics, but he did not make enemies.
That’s in itself a worthy tribute.
A pair of Republicans, Attorney General Marty Jackley and Sen. Mike Rounds, expressed their sorrow at his death.
“Randy Seiler was a brilliant lawyer, a great U.S. Attorney for SD, a strong advocate for victims, a dear friend, and most importantly, an amazing father and husband,” Jackley said. “Randy became a friend in the late seventies when my dad and he were law school classmates. I have been fortunate to try cases with and against him, as well as in front of him as a Tribal Judge always finding him to be fair with integrity. God speed my friend!”
Rounds and Seiler both lived in Fort Pierre and knew each other outside of politics.
“Randy Seiler was not only my neighbor but a good friend. I always appreciated our candid conversations about issues facing South Dakota,” Rounds said. “He cared deeply for our state and our citizens. Our neighborhood will not be the same without Randy. I’m praying for Wanda and his family.”
Jennifer Slaight-Hansen, who was elected as the new SDDP chair in February, will take over the Randy. She said the news of his death left her in shock.
“We have lost one of the great leaders of our Party. I personally have lost a mentor and friend,” Slaight-Hansen said. “I fall short of words to express my sadness on his sudden passing. I pray his soul rests in peace. I wish Wanda and his family immense strength as they move forward.”
I got to know Randy in the last few years as he took the reins of a broke, dispirited and beleaguered South Dakota Democratic Party. Restoring the party’s fortunes — in every sense — was an uphill climb in ice wearing roller skates, but Randy undertook it with a smile.
We talked about candidates, elections, fundraising, issues and more. He was always willing to take or return a call and was honest and fair when we talked. Not everything I wrote was flattering or positive — the South Dakota Democrats have had a disastrous few years, so the news was often harsh, albeit fair.
But he always talked with me, often said very positive things about the coverage and me and never held anything negative no matter what I wrote or published. He was a professional, an adult and a smart, decent man, always hoping for better days and election results for his party.
It wasn’t all politics, of course. We veered off-topic last fall, and spent several minutes talking about family, and grandkids in particular.
He and I both admitted we were looking forward to the next chapter in our lives, one devoted to young people. Being around them, playing with them, supporting them, teaching them — and learning from them. The discussion on this important topic went on for quite a few minutes.
Randy had been fulfilling that promise. I hadn’t talked with him for a few weeks, but we are Facebook friends, and by following him and his wife Wanda, I could see how much time they were spending with family, and how much joy it gave them.
There were photos of them skiing. Swimming. Bowling. Visiting historic sites. Randy wore a broad grin in his photos. He adored his family, and it was obvious how happy he was to be with them.
The sad news rolled out Tuesday morning. I realized the odds were against him, but that had never stopped him before.
Wanda offered a touching account of his passing on his Facebook page.
“After a brief illness, Randy passed away last night surrounded by his family and supported by the thoughts and prayers of people he loved and who, with us, mourn his passing. We will forever be grateful for the first responders who rushed to his aid and the brilliant doctors and nurses who provided excellent care and whose kindness supported our family during this devastating time.
“At this time, final arrangements are pending, but in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of his many causes — The Badlands Foundation, Community Youth Involved, Fort Pierre Fire and Rescue, and the list goes on.
“In his memory — extend kindness to a stranger, read a book, mentor a young person. Or if you are lucky enough to be a grandparent, plan the next adventure with your grandchildren.”
That took me back to our conversation last year. It was clear time with his family was his next goal. Lord knows he had accomplished so much in his life.
Seiler had a long career as a lawyer, serving as a deputy U.S. attorney, then as the U.S. attorney from 2015-17.
In 2018, he was the Democratic candidate for attorney general, losing to the far-less-qualified Jason Ravnsborg, a major mistake South Dakota would come to deeply regret. He considered a run for the office in 2022, but decided he could not run against Marty Jackley, a longtime friend.
Seiler was the past president of the Badlands National Park Conservancy. My friend and colleague John Tsitrian also was involved in founding the organization, which has become a substantial support arm for the park, John said. He said Randy did a wonderful job at the helm.
“Super guy,” John said.
They share another connection. Both served in uniform during the Vietnam War, John as a Marine, Randy in the Air Force, where he won the Joint Service Commendation Medal for meritorious service.
Randy also served as a lawyer representing the Crow Creek and Lower Brule tribes. Despite all those accomplishments and that workload, he was willing to take the helm when the SDDP was rudderless and out of control.
He helped the party regain its footing, and was leaving it stronger than he found it. Randy was a builder, a positive person who met the world with a smile and a handshake.
Now, it’s time to bid him farewell, but anyone who met him will have stories to tell and smiles to remember. They also would be well-advised to take his advice and spend more time with family. That’s a lot more important than winning an election.
Tom Lawrence, a fourth-generation South Dakota, has written for numerous newspapers, including The Black Hills Pioneer, The Sioux Falls Argus Leader, The New York Times and other news organizations across the country. He lives in Sioux Falls. Contact him at sdwriter26@gmail.com.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.