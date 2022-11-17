As you can see from my byline, my name is Phil, and I’m going to be writing quite a bit about your community. You’re probably asking yourself, “What’s this guy doing moving out to Pierre?” That’s a solid question, something that’ll take a bit of explanation.

Growing up, I’d attend summer camp at Camp Manatoc in Peninsula, Ohio. On my way to achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, attendees were offered opportunities to shoot a variety of firearms. With the black powder rifle line always packed, I would end up going to the less crowded archery range. While my current bow needs to be restrung (I might just put some wax on it), it is still something that I am passionate about today.

