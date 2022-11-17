As you can see from my byline, my name is Phil, and I’m going to be writing quite a bit about your community. You’re probably asking yourself, “What’s this guy doing moving out to Pierre?” That’s a solid question, something that’ll take a bit of explanation.
Growing up, I’d attend summer camp at Camp Manatoc in Peninsula, Ohio. On my way to achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, attendees were offered opportunities to shoot a variety of firearms. With the black powder rifle line always packed, I would end up going to the less crowded archery range. While my current bow needs to be restrung (I might just put some wax on it), it is still something that I am passionate about today.
Although I’m already here, it’s going to be 90 days till I’m officially a resident of South Dakota, at least to where I won’t have to pay as much for tags. Hopefully, it won’t take that long to feel like a resident.
I recently spent some time in Yellowstone National Park and came away with a few thoughts — one of which is the obvious beauty of it all.
Simply watching a grizzly bear scavenge for grubs prior to hibernation amongst the goldenrod leaves was humbling. While I stayed a respectful distance away from the bison, others felt the need to approach these majestic creatures with reckless abandon. Not that this is ever the case, I don’t plan on risking life or limb for any stories.
I could sit here and write a bunch of stuff trying to relate to your community, but it will fall far short of the mark.
Since I’m going to be a transplant to your community, I’m painfully aware of those who relocate to Wyoming in a vain attempt to be a cowboy. This usually includes a Stetson hat and Roper boots, with nary a mark on them. They enjoy their silhouette walking around, but somehow don’t know how to clean a hoof or muck a stall.
The only way that I can cover Pierre, like anything else I’ve done, is by getting in there and getting my hands dirty. If that means I’m going to have to put some work gloves on to get the best possible coverage of an agriculture story, so be it. I understand readers and advertisers are putting down their hard-earned dollars for community coverage, and I won’t forget that.
I’m eager to be moving to Hughes County, which, wouldn’t you know, is also home to the state capital. To quote Gov. Kristi Noem from an October press release: “We will accomplish these goals by continuing to trust in the Freedom of our people.”
That’s something I think anyone can get behind, myself included. I’ve been grateful for the freedom that has been given to me. When everyone works together for the betterment of our people, amazing things can happen.
I once wrote: “I’m not sure that I’ve ever been this excited to write an article before. I might have been more enthusiastic but drinking this much coffee has definitely made this the most exciting.”
One of my favorite hobbies is reading a book while sipping on a cup of coffee. One will probably see me at a local coffee shop with a paperback in tow. Please interrupt whatever I’m reading, no matter how interested I may seem in it. Say hi. Ask me about the time I interviewed Toby Keith or summiting Mt. St. Helen. I was more nervous about Toby Keith, in case you were wondering. Or just stand off to the side and stare, wondering out loud if that is indeed the new reporter in town.
Just be sure to make it as awkward and uncomfortable as possible if that’s the route one takes.
So what’s the answer to this question you’ve been asking yourself at the beginning of all this? Is it so I win a bunch of journalism awards? Knowing my luck, probably not. To find a kind-hearted woman? Hopefully, but who knows. I simply hope readers embrace me as one of your own and inspire me to be the best person and writer I can be.
