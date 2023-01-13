featured top story Reporter's Notebook: How's it going? By Shannon Marvel smarvel@capjournal.com Shannon Marvel Assistant Editor/Reporter Author email Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shannon Marvel Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Being able to give readers an accurate report of what happened and how the people involved are handling it to someone is the goal of every news story. Sharing interesting stories and exchanging information about your local city and county happenings will be the focus of my reporting. I've lived in South Dakota my entire life. Born and raised in Huron, refined in Aberdeen and for the last year I've been living in Pierre. My daughter, Bryn, is a sixth grader at Georgia Morris Middle School and she's most important in my life. So far, she's really enjoyed making new friends and Pierre as a whole so far. I've always made social connections inadvertently while on the job, and I hope to get to know more of you now that I can do that again.Feel free to reach out with any story ideas, comments or missed opportunities to throw a pun in a headline. Feedback is also appreciated, both negative or positive. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Shannon Marvel | 605-224-7301 ext 107 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bryn Pierre Journalism Feedback Pun Headline Aberdeen News Story Shannon Marvel Assistant Editor/Reporter Author email Follow Shannon Marvel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to Editor Submit
