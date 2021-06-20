The puck on my desk reminds me that I was going to quit.
I was 16. I’d been cut from Fort LeBoeuf’s hockey club. And I couldn’t stop on my skates. It was only a matter of time before someone snapped my neck, probably myself.
I’d only been playing two years. I was going to hang up my skates before I embarrassed myself further.
Dad was also an athlete, an NAIA-level pitcher once upon a time. He knew the pain of rejection, so he gave me a choice.
You can quit, he said, and we’ll support that. Or you can keep going, and we’ll support that, too.
He never said he’d be ashamed. He’d tell me the same thing years later when I got cold feet about my first job out of college, thousands of miles from home.
You can quit. Or you can keep going.
I kept pushing. I made LeBoeuf the next year, their wobbliest and most strategically inept forward.
We lost every game. I had a blast.
And on senior night, I returned Dad’s favor. I scored a goal, and he turned to someone in the crowd to say, “That’s my son.”
I love you, old man. Thanks for always telling me to keep going.
