What do you get for someone who doesn’t necessarily have everything, but deserves it all?
For someone who cared, pampered, held, shuttled to and from school and games and practice, all without the hint of a complaint?
Someone who taught and reared with all the patience in the world, no expectation of payment and the perseverance of a marathoner?
How do you even find that person? How do you find someone willing to bear out the good and bad days of a child’s life indefinitely, guiding every step of the way, ultimately faced with the challenges of life right alongside those of the being you’ve brought into the world?
But really, what do you get that person? What gift could possibly approach being deserving of that person’s affection and love?
The answer, this weekend, might be dinner. Or flowers. Chocolates, maybe. A nice card.
Or, if you’re lucky, very, very lucky, you can get her a six-inch column in a South Dakota newspaper.
That’s if you’re very, very lucky, which I am.
Happy Mother’s Day, Mom.
I love and miss you every day.
I love you babe! Thank you SO much!!!
