A beautiful place to walk and ponder is Fischer’s Lilly Park, along the river in Fort Pierre. City crews maintain it so well, and the local children and adults keep it looking good.
The history of the peoples who marked this place, as the meeting of what we now call the Bad and Missouri Rivers, inspires me to consider what our ancestors have done, and what I am called to do.
God made this place. God has guided His Beloved People in the past, and God’s promise abides. God will help me in the mess of this year.
Last week, as I walked along the southeastern corner of the park, next to the river and the Rodeo Grounds, I tripped on the dry weeds at my feet. I sat down, before I fell down, and looked at the brown remains of this year’s growth of grasses. And I thought, that’s just like everything else in 2020. It started looking good, but it’s all dried out and useless now.
Then I raised my eyes and saw a large tree just beyond. It was large and impressive and gnarled; it had survived the storms of many years. This year’s leaves had fallen, but its branches still reach for the sky. It must be over a hundred years old; maybe it was a sapling when Gerry Sylva (now in MaryHouse care) was born 103 years ago. What keeps it going?
And the answer came to me: roots, deep roots drawing water from the nearby river, living roots ready for another harsh winter season, awaiting the warm sun and spring rains next year.
And the grasses at my feet also have roots. These roots are beyond my sight, below the ground surface, but they are there, real and resilient. Resilience in plants is God’s design for life on Earth. Maybe it should be resilient grace that guides my heart today.
It’s the Advent season for the church, preparing for the renewal of Christmas this year. We recall our roots in salvation history.
King David, writing the first psalm, heard God’s call to repent and act in justice: “Happy are those who do not follow the counsel of the wicked... Rather, happy those who.. study the law of the Lord. They are like a tree planted near streams of water.”
Some 250 years later, Isaiah was called by the Lord to serve as a warning against the sin of the Chosen People, and offer the hope of a Messiah. “Jerusalem is crumbling, Judah is falling, for their speech and their deeds are before the Lord a provocation in the sight of his majesty.” (3:8) “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light...For a child is born to us, a son is given us... they name him Wonder-Counselor, God-Hero, Father-Forever, Prince of Peace.” (9:1,5)
In Advent we hear again the voice of John the Baptist, in his actions fulfilling Isaiah’s prophecy: “prepare the way of the Lord, make straight his paths... all flesh shall see the salvation of God.” (Luke 3:4,6)
And we long for union with Mary, as she received the gift of the Holy Spirit, conceived the Messiah, and rejoiced, “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord; my spirit rejoices in God my savior, for he has looked upon his handmaid’s lowliness; behold, from now on will all ages call me blessed.” (Luke 1:46-48)
I have heard these stories before, maybe I need to pay attention today as I trip on this year’s troubles. And I need to consider the roots below my feet in this park, dormant in the cold of winter and ready for life to return: repent and believe the good news of the Messiah.
Last night, I listened to EWTN, and an interview with Dion. He was a pop singer (Why must I be a teenager in love) in the 60s, and now at 81 years of age, sings the blues. He said The Psalms of 3,000 years ago are the Blues of their age, songs of troubles and hopes in God’s saving power.
God will guide us in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.