Since 1987, the U.S. Small Business Administration has celebrated Women’s History Month to recognize the role women entrepreneurs have in local and national economies.
Women entrepreneurs continue to play a greater role in creating new jobs and economic activity across the country. According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, nearly 12 million businesses are owned by women, generating $1.7 trillion in sales, and employing over 9 million people.
Women continue to face challenges that their male counterparts do not. According to a recent study by the SBA’s Office of Advocacy, women-owned firms are overrepresented in industries related to domestic services, which tend to have low growth potential. Also, women are more likely than men to run home-based businesses, and women with children were more likely to have a home-based business.
The study found that men with children were less likely to operate their businesses from home. Women with children at home were less likely to operate in high-growth industries, while the opposite was true for men. Women with college degrees were more likely to be in high growth industries like construction and accounting/booking services. Men in high growth industries tended to have proportionately fewer college degrees.
To level the playing field, the SBA is administering economic aid programs to American small businesses, non-profits, and their employees – including in South Dakota. The Paycheck Protection Program, COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Targeted EIDL Advance, Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, and debt relief for existing agency borrowers are part of the nation’s largest economic relief efforts ever.
SBA estimates that women own or co-own 45% of all businesses in the U.S. Another way SBA assists women entrepreneurs is through its Women’s Business Centers, which assist women in starting and growing small businesses.
SD CEO Women’s Business Center is on the campus of Black Hills State University in Spearfish. It offers free and confidential business counseling to aspiring entrepreneurs and current business owners. A second WBC will soon open in Sioux Falls. For more information, visit www.bhsu.edu/sdceo.
Women-owned small businesses represent a variety of industries. The majority are these are the smallest of small, with great potential for growth in revenues and job creation. To assist women business owners through their entire business cycle journey, SBA created Ascent – a virtual dashboard designed to support women business owners. To register, visit https//ascent.sba.gov.
The federal government limits competition for certain contracts to woman-owned businesses.
Other mentoring programs include SCORE, a network of thousands of volunteer business counselors around the country who mentor and educate small business owners; our statewide network of seven South Dakota Small Business Development Centers, and Veterans Business Outreach Center of the Dakotas.
