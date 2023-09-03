The start of each school year is a busy time for parents and students alike. From buying school supplies to reviewing schedules, the to-do lists feel never-ending. That’s even more true for college-bound students.
This time every year, I can’t help but think about how much college life has changed since I went off to SDSU in 1976. Students today have 24/7 access to computers — they don’t have to go to the library to study or carry around a thesaurus or dictionary. We had to go to the store to buy everything — they can do their shopping online. Life has changed!
Many processes and programs for our college students have been simplified. And South Dakota’s colleges and universities have made it a priority to increase resources to assist our students, especially military and veteran students.
Students who are transitioning from military to college life have access to the veterans resource centers to assist them and their families in obtaining all federal and state educational benefits they have earned by serving in our military. Links to their respective web pages can be found at: https://vetaffairs.sd.gov/resources/colleges.aspx.
In addition to the resource centers, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs educational team can assist veterans with any questions they might have in their pursuit of postsecondary education. Our team of experts can assist with traditional GI Bill and Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits, apprenticeships, on-the-job training programs, vocational rehabilitation and scholarships. Our team can be reached at 605-773-3648 and 605-773-3565.
Combat is a team sport where no one goes it alone. Regardless of rank, branch or specialty, a servicemember is always a servicemember. We are all on the same team, and we all have the camaraderie of knowing what it is like to put our lives on hold and fight for our country.
Let us never forget the humble men and women who understand the call of duty, the meaning of honor and values of this nation. They did not serve for glory or fame. They served to preserve our way of life.
Greg Whitlock is Secretary of South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
