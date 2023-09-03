The start of each school year is a busy time for parents and students alike. From buying school supplies to reviewing schedules, the to-do lists feel never-ending. That’s even more true for college-bound students.

This time every year, I can’t help but think about how much college life has changed since I went off to SDSU in 1976. Students today have 24/7 access to computers — they don’t have to go to the library to study or carry around a thesaurus or dictionary. We had to go to the store to buy everything — they can do their shopping online. Life has changed!

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments