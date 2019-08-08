Is there an elderly person in your life whom you love and appreciate? An especially good day to let them know how much you care about them is August 21 — Senior Citizens Day.
“National Senior Citizens Day is the day to show them our appreciation and support and recognize their accomplishments,” said Nancy Bostrom for the Visiting Angels. “It is also a time to help raise awareness of various issues that affect senior citizens.” Prior to 1988, many people, organizations, and states observed August 14 as Senior Citizens Day; that date because it was the day Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act in 1935. Ronald Reagan declared it a holiday in 1988.
“Today, senior citizens are still very active in their communities and the workforce. They still contribute heavily to our society and for what they have achieved and continue to achieve, they deserve our thanks. Our senior citizens have contributed so much to our communities and helped make them what they are today,” said Bostrom.
The Visiting Angels - South Dakota have an office only in Sioux Falls, so far. “We do not have an office in Pierre at this time, but the program is all about celebrating seniors for National Senior Citizens Day,” said Travis Remme, director of the Visiting Angels office in Sioux Falls.
“Visiting Angels is one of the nation’s leading providers of in-home senior care, with more than 600 locations across the country, including a location in Sioux Falls,” said Remme. “At Visiting Angels, caregivers work to keep seniors safe in their homes. Caregivers help seniors get ready for the day, like bathing and getting dressed, as well as help manage medication, plan and prepare meals, and provide companionship.” Visiting Angels is not a non-profit.
“We don't necessarily have a definition of ‘senior citizen,’ since our services can help anyone 18 and over stay in their home,” said Remme. “One common misconception of our services is that we only help ‘seniors.’ While seniors make up the majority of our clients, we have plenty under 65 - which if we had to put a number on it I would say 65. but again, we help people remain in their homes 18 to 100+.”
This is the first year Visiting Angels has celebrated super seniors for Senior Citizens Day. Visiting Angels of Sioux Falls currently employs 60 caregivers. The Sioux City, Iowa, office also provides services to southeastern South Dakota.
“South Dakota is a great place to retire and for seniors since there is no state income tax among other financial reasons for retirees,” continued Remme. “I think this is one of the reasons we are growing older as a state. However, we are still the 13th youngest by average age state in the U.S.A. According to 2017 numbers we have 141,624 people age 65 and over, making up 19.9 percent of our population.”
According to the Visiting Angels’ website, there are many ways to observe National Senior Citizens Day. “Spend time at a nursing/retirement home. One of the kindest and most rewarding things one can do is make a visit to a nursing home. Sit and chat with residents. Play games and participate in activities. You can really make a difference in someone’s day, week, or even his or her life, and trust us, you will find the experience fun and rewarding too.
“You can reach out to a senior family member. Perhaps it’s a parent, grandparent, aunt, or uncle. Visit them and spend some time together. If you can’t see them in person, give them a call and let them know how much you appreciate them.
“Have fun. Are you a senior citizen yourself? The day is all about you. Live it up. Treat yourself. Spend time with your favorite people, go shopping - do whatever it is you want to do. Maybe it could be the day you finally try that one thing you’ve been thinking about, or maybe it’s a day for relaxing at home. Whatever makes you happy, go for it, because it’s a day dedicated to you,” states the website.
National Senior Citizens Day is important for many reasons. The website lists some:
Seniors give us advice. Our elderly family and friends have so much more life experience than us. For centuries, cultures across the world have looked to the seniors in their community for wisdom and knowledge. They are great at giving us life advice and often they are the first people we go to. Their wisdom and advice is valuable to us and we have much to learn from them.
Seniors give. Most of us know from experience that the elderly are much more generous in nature. In fact, they make more charitable donations than any other age group. They have more time to devote to others and volunteer. We appreciate how much they look out for their friends and family and it’s a quality we love in our seniors.
And, seniors give us goodies. Perhaps this stems from their generous and charitable nature, but seniors are very good at making us feel special. Grandparents dote on us and the candy…oh the candy. Many of us can remember being spoiled a bit by a grandparent. To every grandparent or elderly loved one who has given us candy, or made sure we ate well, or spoiled us, we salute and appreciate you.
