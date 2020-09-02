Snapshots of our Lives

A clip art to accompany the article I'm thinking would be snapshots.
If I were a scrapbooker, the photos I would include on last week's page would be of three men I admired and were my mentors. In a heartbreaking turn of events, all three died within a week of each other. At times I feel overwhelmed with the grief I feel. I find myself now more than ever taking stock of my life of what I say and do in regards to others.
I find myself at this time reflecting on the particular moment when Peter reacted to what Jesus said in Matthew 16: 21-28. Peter, who was proclaimed by Jesus to be "the Rock on which the church would be built," to just four verses later "Get behind me, Satan! You are a stumbling block to me!"
What a snapshot of Peter that would be. His face would have probably expressed being overwhelmed and feeling unprepared for what Jesus needed to do. I think Peter was struggling with his faith, trying to make sense of what he really believed, wondering if he had what it took to meet the demands of being a follower of Jesus at that moment.
We all know what that's like, don't we? We have stood in Peter's shoes because we have felt unprepared for what we were facing. We looked down the road at what was coming and we did not like what we saw. Hasn't there been times we have been scared and overwhelmed by life? Hasn't there been times that you did not know if your faith was up to the demands of life? Love my enemy?! Forgive not once, not seven times, but seventy times seven?!
Imagine taking a snapshot of your life in that moment. What would it show? Is it a photo you want framed or throw it away? There are pictures that we would delete from the photo album of our lives if we could. We would not want anyone else to see them. My guess is that if we wanted a re-take, Peter probably would have wanted to also.
But can a single snapshot really tell the whole story? No.
Life is more like a movie where the plot changes. Take Peter. Remember the time Peter stepped out of the boat full of faith and walked on the water? But if you took another photo just a few moments later you would see Peter sinking, crying out for help, and Jesus saying, "You of little faith, why did you doubt?"
It is not just Peter with pictures that are contradictory, it is us too. We have had times where we have failed and the next moment did or said something incredible.
So what if Jesus' rebuke of Peter is really him just saying, "Peter, that is not who you are. I know you. You are more than what you have become in this moment. Trust my calling of you. Return to yourself." It is the same for us. Jesus is continually calling us back to ourselves, letting us see ourselves through his eyes, reminding us of who we truly are and whose we are.
What do you see when you look through the scrapbook of your life? What are the photos that bind you to the past that you cannot forgive yourself for? What are the pictures that you try to hide from yourself, from others and God? They are the photos that tell our secrets and expose our vulnerabilities. They keep us up at night making us relive that moment over and over. As much as we would like to delete or photoshop these snapshots, they do have some value for us. They can teach us. The very things that we do not want to hear about ourselves can become a calling to a new life.
Peter, the Rock that sank in the waters of doubt, is also the foundation of the Christian Church. The denier of Jesus is also the feeder of Jesus' sheep. Jesus saw more than just a photo of a moment. So if it is true to Peter it is true for us.
We should then gather up those pictures we want to throw away and look at them one more time, this time with the eyes of Jesus. A light flickering in the darkness, healing from suffering and life that is victorious over death. Remember it is not the snapshots our life that define us. It is Jesus Christ. It is the love of Christ that sees more in us than we see in ourselves and one another.
