Snow removal for Pierre

I wish I wasn’t saying this on Oct. 11, but winter is here. And that means, the city of Pierre has officially moved into snowplow season.
For us, that means gearing up nearly two-dozen large pieces of snow removal equipment (think plows and blades) and several dozen equipment operators to clear nearly 80 miles of city streets. It means stockpiling sand, salt, and brine to help keep our streets safe. And it means, using every minute of opportunity we have to finish up our remaining street projects.
For you it means, being reminded of our city snow removal operations and being patient as we battle Mother Nature to extend our construction season.
Here’s how snow removal operations impact you. If the City issues a snow alert, that means we are plowing curb-to-curb to remove the snow from our streets.
During a snow alert, we first remove snow from emergency snow routes and then move on to secondary streets. To make as many streets passible as quickly as we can, we may put windrows down the middle of streets and leave snow piles in cul de sacs. Although, it can cause some temporary inconvenience for drivers, it allows us to open those roads relatively quickly. Once we have all the streets open, we’ll go back and remove all the snow piles created during the plowing process.
To aid in that plowing process and to keep your vehicles from getting plowed in, it’s best to park vehicles off the streets during plowing operations.
The snow routes are designated with signs, and the snow route map is available at cityofpierre.org. For your convenience, you can have snow alert information sent directly to your phone or email account by registering at public.alertsense.com.
If forecasts are true, we’ll get a bit of a reprieve next week from the winter weather. Once the snow is cleared up, we’ll be full-speed ahead to get our remaining construction projects wrapped up before Mother Nature delivers another blow.
Be safe and stay warm!
