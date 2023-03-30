A deer stands paralyzed in the middle of a mountain highway, stunned by the lights and deafening roar of an 18-wheeler barreling toward it. At the last second, the deer leaps back into the forest.

This time, the deer and the trucker avoid a fatal collision, but this stretch of Interstate 5 in southern Oregon is a known killing field for wildlife and dangerous for motorists. The highway cuts through a critical connection for wildlife moving between two mountain ranges and the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, which is the only national monument specifically established for the protection of its rich biodiversity.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments